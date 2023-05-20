Close menu

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper 'never lacked belief' as Forest stay up

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at the City Ground

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments27

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates with his Nottingham Forest team-mates after scoring the winning goal against Arsenal in the Premier League
Taiwo Awoniyi's first-half goal against Arsenal got the party started at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest's illustrious history is spelled out in bold letters across the stands at the City Ground.

Starting in the corner of the Brian Clough Stand, with FA Cup, working all the way round to the Bridgford Stand, where the 1990 League Cup is the last entry, all the trophies are there. "Survival" in 2023 would seem out of place alongside European Cups and league titles.

But the achievement of manager Steve Cooper and his players in an extraordinary season - only the fourth time in the Premier League era when all three newly-promoted clubs stayed up - when it seemed inevitable Forest would pay the price for haphazard recruitment, and at the very least the manager would lose his job, deserves to be remembered long after the campaign itself.

Forest signed 30 players in total. Some, including Jonjo Shelvey and Jesse Lingard, have been massive disappointments. Lewis O'Brien could not even be registered as the club already had the maximum number of players when his January transfer deadline day move to Blackburn fell through.

Forest almost went two months without winning a game between mid-August and mid-October and more than two months without winning one from 5 February to 26 April, when they collected three points from 11 games and slipped to second bottom in the table with six games remaining.

But Cooper did not give up. And the elation across the stadium as Forest ownership, fans, players and staff joined together to celebrate an unlikely survival with a match to spare was evidence of a spirit that has never wavered.

"If I ever lacked belief or confidence there is no way players would have it," said Cooper. "Never once did I lack that.

"At times it was difficult. We went two-and-a-half months without winning a game. Think about that.

"It was my fourth year in first-team football and I knew I would experience losing more. But I needed to suffer and go through difficult periods.

"I have a long way to go before I am a proper manager but if I am serious about managing this club I needed to show I could do it in difficult moments as well."

Cooper hails Forest fans for steadfast support

In a season of pinch points for Cooper, one in particular stands out.

Forest had lost four successive games when they travelled to local rivals Leicester for a Monday night fixture on 3 October which representatives of both clubs privately suggested might be better titled 'El Sackico' because of the firm belief the manager of whichever team lost would be out of a job.

Leicester scored three goals in eight minutes on their way to a 4-0 triumph.

Then something extraordinary happened.

In the away section, in the corner of King Power Stadium, Forest's fans repeatedly sang Cooper's name.

They had not forgotten the Welshman's achievement barely four months earlier in taking Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in 24 years, rejuvenating a club that had been on its knees and bottom of the Championship when he was named manager the previous September.

Those supporters were making it clear to owner Evangelos Marinakis that if he was to sack Cooper, it would be against their wishes. Many would have preferred to go down than sacrifice their manager, who has not forgotten that night or many others when they have stood with him.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper celebrates with his backroom staff after guiding his side to Premier League safety
The final whistle sparked wild celebrations in the Forest dugout

"My family and myself will be in debt to these supporters forever," Cooper said.

"What they have given me this year in an era of people always wanting change and having no patience, our supporters have been the complete opposite.

"They have been the best with me in some difficult times. That takes some doing.

"The whole sense of being part of something, being wanted and that sense of belonging is such a powerful feeling.

"Our supporters have set the standard for how to support a team."

Forest haul themselves back from brink

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is embraced by manager Steve Cooper after the win over Arsenal
Homegrown defender Joe Worrall struggled to hide his emotions at full-time

Cooper came under immense pressure again at the beginning of April, following a damaging defeat at Leeds.

Speculation was immense that Marinakis would pull the trigger, that the Greek was unable to stand by and watch Forest's top-flight status disappear.

This time, there was a public stay of executive, which came with a warning.

Calling the rumours around Cooper's status "false and disruptive", Marinakis added: "Results and performances must improve immediately."

They didn't - Forest lost the next three.

We can never know what would have happened if they had also been beaten by Brighton on 26 April and remained second bottom.

As it was, they fought back from a goal down to surge to a deserved success.

Morgan Gibbs-White is embraced by Serge Aurier after Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Arsenal
Summer signing Morgan Gibbs-White has been one of Forest's key players this season

Morgan Gibbs-White sealed the victory with an injury-time penalty, triggering a revival of form that showed why Forest spent all last summer trying to sign him from Wolves, which they eventually managed for an initial £25m fee.

Forest then had the character to bounce back from a morale-sapping defeat at Brentford, when they conceded twice in the last eight minutes, to beat Southampton and draw at Chelsea before achieving possibly their best win of the season, against Arsenal, on the night when the consequences were at their most intense.

Cooper refused to call survival "an achievement" - aware he would be comparing it to the club's great days under Brian Clough.

But he knows a second top-flight season should create the chance of progression given it, surely, cannot be as chaotic as this one.

"I knew it was going to be a unique season," he said. "It was never going to be perfect and was always going to be my toughest coaching challenge.

"But it will allow the club to move forward. It is the next step that is in my mind now."

Nottingham Forest supporters celebrate following their 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal
Nottingham Forest supporters can look forward to another season in the top flight
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 23:27

    Supporter for almost 70 years, an unbelievable mixture of ups and downs. Let’s keep the best players from the season ending run and consolidate the defence.

  • Comment posted by DerptyDerp, today at 23:26

    So glad Marinakas had the balls to keep Cooper despite the bad results, paid off nicely.

    Morgan Gibbs-White showing that dedication when most would be walking back from the goal was a wonderful sight, hope we can build on this next season!

    • Reply posted by DerptyDerp, today at 23:34

      DerptyDerp replied:
      *Marinakis

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 23:26

    Cooperman and Mr Marinakis............... We believe in miracles. We love you both, Chapter 3 of this wild ride starts now. buckle up let's go.....COYR.

  • Comment posted by afc1903, today at 23:24

    Well done Forest, was looking grim for you guys a couple of months ago but you pulled together when it mattered.

  • Comment posted by part_time_supporter, today at 23:22

    Great defensive performance. Staying up and doing better next season.

  • Comment posted by Dozzio86, today at 23:20

    Overweight Sam has his back park cut out

  • Comment posted by Happy Hornet, today at 23:11

    Great all round performance from the Forest squad and management team to secure their ongoing Premier League survival. With so many incoming players this looked entirely improbable from outset, but they stuck to the task and won through with a game to spare. Congratulations from a Watford fan.

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 23:31

      SLB replied:
      And another! :)

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 23:08

    Its great that they've survived and all that and Cooper's a good manager but there is some perspective needed here. In 2010/11 Birmingham and Blackpool went down on 39 points. There's still a scenario where 7 of the 20 clubs don't even make 40 points this season. Its been dreadful down there all as bad as each other.

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 23:05

    Just 1 thing needs saying….

    …11 points 🤣

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 23:03

    Good manager. I’m going to collect on my bet.

  • Comment posted by Ant, today at 22:59

    So proud of Forest this season, the gutsy determination of the players and sticking to our game plan was exemplary. Our fans are incredible, I was lucky to experience the atmosphere in our 1st season in the top flight for 23 years and makes the hair on my neck stand up just thinking about it. So pleased for Stevie Cooper and the players. Onwards and upwards for next season.. COYR

  • Comment posted by jdr116, today at 22:56

    Leeds fan here and I wish to offer my big congratulations to Forest and Cooper for their massive achievement. They have shown huge character and fight and fully deserve to stay up, unlike that bunch of spineless losers at Elland Road!

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 22:54

    A good season for football in Nottingham- Forest retain their Premier League place and County back in the EFL.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 22:54

    Well done forest, a great fan base

  • Comment posted by 1420Hawk80-93, today at 22:53

    It’s amazing and it only cost two hundred million pounds in what’s a poor league at the moment 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Ant, today at 23:06

      Ant replied:
      What are you taking about, poor league? It's been one of the best PL seasons for a while

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 22:49

    El sackico. Brilliant 😂. Well done forest, fantastic support. Good luck next year. Must have been nuts 30 new players. Chaos in fact. Hopefully be more settled next year!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:40

    Massive respect to Forest and their fans. Believe.
    South London.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 23:03

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Nice one thanks

  • Comment posted by R-A-X, today at 22:39

    well done; now do better next year

    • Reply posted by DerptyDerp, today at 23:31

      DerptyDerp replied:
      I'll take a boring mid-table season to go thanks!

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Maximus, today at 22:38

    Congrats to Forest, always good when a team who haven’t been in the Prem for a while stay up.

  • Comment posted by Banned 10 Times, today at 22:38

    Well done Cooper and Forest! Fought til the end and deserve to be in the PL. Enjoy your moment and we'll see you next season. Well done to the Forest owner for sticking by his man

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport