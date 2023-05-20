Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Neves has scored 30 goals in 251 appearances for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves says he wants to play in the Champions League amid uncertainty around his future with the club.

The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.

"Nothing has happened yet but it's a hard decision to make because I love it here, me and family feel at home," he said after Wolves drew against Everton.

The Portugal midfielder has made 251 appearances during six seasons at Molineux.

"Let's see what's going to happen. I always say the same thing, I truly love to be here. But I never hide that I want to play Champions League football," Neves told Sky Sports.

"In football you need to go for your main goals and that will be a massive decision for me and my family."

Neves, who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona, did a lap of the pitch with his team-mates at full time on Saturday.

"If this was my last game here I really enjoyed it and I'm very thankful to everyone for the last six seasons."

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said after his side's 1-1 draw to Everton: "I'm very happy with Ruben because he is our player. He's had a very good season. He has a contract. We're very happy he has a contract with us."