Rhys Griffiths was appointed Penybont manager in 2016

Penybont's Rhys Griffiths has been named Cymru Premier manager of the season.

Griffiths, a multiple league player of the season award winner, guided Penybont to a third place finish and European qualification for the first time.

New Saints striker Declam McManus, the Cymru Premier top scorer, was player of the season.

Penybont's Ryan Reynolds won the young player award.

Cardiff City's Iain Darbyshire won the Adran Premier manager of the season after guiding the side to the league title.

Ffion Price was part of the Cardiff City side which won the Adran Premier and FAW Women's Cup

Ffion Price of Cardiff City was named the player of the season and Pontypridd United's Olivia Francis was the young player of the season.

There was triple success for Wrexham with Steve Dale winning the Adran North managerial award, Rosie Hughes received the player accolade and Amber Lightfoot got the young player prize.

Briton Ferry Llansawel's Rhys James won the Adran South manager of the season award with Lowri Ridings and Ela Roberts from the southern champions winning the player of the season and young player awards respectively

Lee Kendall and Kayne McLaggon won the Cymru South manager and player awards for the season with Carmarthen Town's Noah Daley the young player of the season.

Colwyn Bay boss Steve Evans was named Cymru North manager of the season with Tom McCready the player of the season and Dan Atkins of Prestatyn Town the young player of the season.

A special recognition award was made in honour of the late Kevin Jenkins, who was involved with Penrhyncoch and Aberystwyth Town Ladies.