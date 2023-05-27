Last updated on .From the section League Two

Stockport and Carlisle played out a 2-2 draw in League Two last month

Stockport boss Dave Challinor believes experience could be key as he aims to lead his side to victory over Carlisle in the League Two play-off final.

The Hatters are looking to secure back-to-back promotions having won the National League title last season.

"You need experience and we are in a position where we have quite a few players who have experienced what Wembley is, and what the game is," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's about dealing with the game."

He added: "I've experienced both [winning and losing], in terms of what it feels like.

"All this lead-up comes down to what happens at 13:30 on Sunday."

Two of Stockport's players have scored in play-off final successes previously. Irish striker Paddy Madden scored in Yeovil's 2-1 League One play-off win over Brentford in 2013, and midfielder Antoni Sarcevic claimed the only goal as Fleetwood saw off Burton Albion in the League Two final the following season.

Former Tranmere defender Challinor is targeting a third straight promotion, after leading Hartlepool up through the National League play-offs in 2020-21.

He has also previously won promotions in non-league with Colwyn Bay and Fylde, but this would be his first EFL promotion, something which he says would mean "everything".

Defender Ben Barclay will be unavailable for the game.

Carlisle's matchwinner against Bradford - Ben Barclay (right) - is ineligible to play against his parent club

The Stockport centre-back ended the season on loan at Carlisle and scored the goal that saw the Cumbrians edge past Bradford 3-2 on aggregate in extra time but he will be ineligible against his parent side.

Challinor could go with the same XI who started the play-off semi-final win on penalties over Salford.

Carlisle skipper Jon Mellish will return to the side after he served the last of his three-match ban on Saturday.

Paul Simpson could also recall top scorer Kristian Dennis after he was an unused substitute against the Bantams at the weekend.

'Biggest challenge is dealing with the day'

Carlisle fans have experienced Wembley on numerous occasions with their success in the Football League Trophy, but the play-offs have long been their Achilles heel.

Although Simpson led the Cumbrians back to the Football League with a promotion final win over Stevenage at Stoke in 2005, none of Mick Wadsworth, John Ward or Keith Curle had managed to win an EFL play-off game for the club before the second-leg triumph last weekend.

There is play-off experience, notably in Paul Huntington - who like Simpson is from the city - and Joe Garner, who helped Preston to glory in League One's end-of-season phase in 2016-17.

Previous results this season saw Stockport win 2-0 at Edgeley Park in October, before the sides shared the points in a four-goal cracker at Brunton Park in mid-April.

"The game is really set up," Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I don't believe that form will go out of the window and I don't believe that the other two games will have no effect on this game, because they will.

"I know from our two games [against Stockport] what their strengths and weaknesses are, just like they'll know our strengths and weaknesses.

"The biggest challenge is who will deal with the day the best, and it's up to us to make sure that we're that team."

He added: "We can't simulate what Wembley is going to be like because it's a magnificent stage to play on, but the pitch dimensions, the only difference is it's two metres longer, it's the same width.

"In the great scheme of things, that's not too much difference, we've just got to make sure we're ready for it."

Simpson, who had a spell in charge of Stockport in 2010-11, will be up against son Jake in the opposing dug-out.

Jake is head of performance for the Greater Manchester side and dad Paul has said he will have to put family ties to one side as he looks to lead the Cumbrians to a first promotion since 2006.

MATCH FACTS

Carlisle

Carlisle are playing in their first ever EFL play-off final and are looking to return to League One for the first time since 2013-14.

Carlisle have won just one of their last eight meetings with Stockport in all competitions (D3 L4), a 2-1 away win in August 2009.

The two League Two meetings this term ended with a 2-0 win for the Hatters and a 2-2 draw.

All four of Carlisle's previous games played at Wembley have been in the EFL Trophy final (W1 D1 L2). Their last such match there was a 1-0 win against Brentford in 2011.

Carlisle have won just three of their past 13 games in all competitions (D6 L4). After their 3-1 win over Bradford in the semi-final second leg, they seek consecutive wins for the first time since March.

Including play-offs, no player has more League Two assists this season than Carlisle's Owen Moxon (16), with Moxon setting up Ben Barclay's tie-winning goal against Bradford in the semi-final.

Stockport County