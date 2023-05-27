Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383233114348099
2Rangers38295493375692
3Aberdeen38183175660-457
4Hearts38159146357654
5Hibernian38157165759-252
6St Mirren381210164361-1846
7Motherwell37138165049147
8Livingston37137173658-2246
9St Johnstone37117193959-2040
10Kilmarnock37107203461-2737
11Ross County3797213657-2134
12Dundee Utd3787223867-2931
View full Scottish Premiership table

