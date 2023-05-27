Kilmarnock v Ross County

How to play
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|38
|32
|3
|3
|114
|34
|80
|99
|2
|Rangers
|38
|29
|5
|4
|93
|37
|56
|92
|3
|Aberdeen
|38
|18
|3
|17
|56
|60
|-4
|57
|4
|Hearts
|38
|15
|9
|14
|63
|57
|6
|54
|5
|Hibernian
|38
|15
|7
|16
|57
|59
|-2
|52
|6
|St Mirren
|38
|12
|10
|16
|43
|61
|-18
|46
|7
|Motherwell
|37
|13
|8
|16
|50
|49
|1
|47
|8
|Livingston
|37
|13
|7
|17
|36
|58
|-22
|46
|9
|St Johnstone
|37
|11
|7
|19
|39
|59
|-20
|40
|10
|Kilmarnock
|37
|10
|7
|20
|34
|61
|-27
|37
|11
|Ross County
|37
|9
|7
|21
|36
|57
|-21
|34
|12
|Dundee Utd
|37
|8
|7
|22
|38
|67
|-29
|31
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
