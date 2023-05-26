Close menu
Chelsea v Newcastle United: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe celebrates after securing Champions League football
Eddie Howe's Newcastle have secured a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time since 2002-03

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard is again without a host of players for what is his last match in charge.

Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James are all out, while Mason Mount is a doubt.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Joelinton and Javier Manquillo will miss this game.

They join Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie and Joe Willock on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle could well be in party mode now they are sure of Champions League football so this prediction partly depends on how motivated they are as their job is done.

Even so, you still have to consider how bad Chelsea are. They have been woeful for the entire campaign and the bottom four teams are the only ones to have won fewer home games than them this season.

There won't be much for Blues fans to smile about at Stamford Bridge on Sunday either.

Prediction: 0-2

Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf

Chelsea's starting line-up against Manchester United on Thursday had an average age of 23 years and 238 days, which was their youngest ever in a Premier League match.
The Blues also became just the third team to start nine players under the age of 24 in a Premier League match after Middlesbrough (10 v Fulham, May 2006) and Aston Villa (10 v Swansea, January 2013)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle's only win in 27 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge was a 2-0 victory in May 2012.
  • A win for the Geordies would see them complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1986-87 season.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea will finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1995-96.
  • They've lost 16 league matches this season, their highest tally in a 38-game Premier League campaign.
  • Since the start of last season, the Blues have failed to win any of their 16 league games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D4, L12), losing each of their last five.
  • Seven home matches without a win in all competitions is their longest such run since they went 10 games without a victory at Stamford Bridge between November 1987 and April 1988.
  • Their total of 22 defeats in all competitions is their most in a season since 1978-79, when they lost a club record 29 times and were relegated from the top flight.
  • If they fail to score three goals, this will be only the second season in their history in which they have scored fewer than 40 times in a league campaign after netting just 31 goals in 1923-24.
  • The Blues have won just one of their 10 matches in all competitions since Frank Lampard returned as manager.

Newcastle

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in all 25 of their league matches this campaign against teams currently outside the top seven in the table (W16, D9).
  • Newcastle are aiming to go unbeaten in all of their top-flight games in London for the first time since the 1996-97 season, having won four and drawn six so far in the current campaign.
  • They have won their final league match in seven of the last eight seasons, only losing to Liverpool in May 2020.
  • Kieran Trippier has created 110 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a Newcastle player since such data began to be recorded in 2003-04. A further seven in this game would see him break the record for a defender set by Everton's Leighton Baines in 2012-13.
  • Their tally of seven goalless league draws this season is more than any other top-flight side.
  • Against Leicester on Monday they registered their first clean sheet in 10 league games and only their second in 17 league matches.
  • They have hit the woodwork 25 times in league fixtures this campaign, six times more than any other side.

