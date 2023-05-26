Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United winger Antony was clearly in pain after being injured versus Chelsea in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are waiting to discover the severity of the injury suffered by Antony against Chelsea, leaving the Brazilian at risk of missing next weekend's FA Cup final.

Luke Shaw was withdrawn at half-time of Thursday's 4-1 win because of a back problem, and may not be risked since United are assured of a top-four place.

Fulham remain without Tim Ream, Andreas Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa.

Daniel James is doubtful with a hamstring issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham gave it a really good go the last time they were at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March before things unravelled for them extremely quickly.

I think Marco Silva's side will make a game of it this time too. United made sure of a Champions League place next season with Thursday's 4-1 win over Chelsea and I am sure next weekend's FA Cup final will be on their minds.

Erik ten Hag's side have limped over the line a bit in the race for the top four, but their home form has been solid and they should have too much for the Cottagers again this time too.

Fulham will finish 10th whatever the result - they have had a brilliant season and I've enjoyed watching them. I must admit I thought they would get relegated so I was only slightly out there.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United lost back-to-back matches against Fulham in 2009 but are unbeaten in the subsequent 14 Premier League fixtures, winning 11 of those.

The Londoners have lost 18 of their past 21 away league games against the Red Devils, with their last win being by 3-1 in October 2003.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's side are unbeaten in 17 home league matches since defeat by Brighton on the opening weekend (W14, D3), and have won each of their past five top-flight fixtures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have won their five Premier League games versus newly promoted opposition this season - they last won all six such fixtures in a single campaign in 2011-12.

The Reds have lost their final league match in two of the past four seasons, as many times as they had in their previous 33 top-flight campaigns.

Marcus Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score 30 league and cup goals in a season since Robin van Persie in 2012-13, and the first to net 20 at Old Trafford since Wayne Rooney in 2009-10.

Fulham

The Londoners are guaranteed their first top-half finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2011-12.

Fulham's total of 15 league wins in 2022-23 is their second highest in a top-flight season, bettered only by their haul of 17 in 1959-60.

Their tally of 54 goals is the most they have scored in a Premier League campaign.

The Whites have lost their final league game in four of the previous five seasons.

Fulham have only won three of their 53 Premier League away matches against sides in the top four of the table, drawing 12 and losing 38 of those fixtures.

