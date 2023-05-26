Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui, who was unhappy that nine additional minutes were played against Everton, will watch Sunday's game from the stands

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal may need to monitor the fitness of Reiss Nelson, who missed the defeat at Nottingham Forest through illness, plus Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will serve a one-game touchline ban after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season against Everton.

Long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are still unavailable.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There is nothing important riding on this game for either side but Arsenal will want to finish off a successful season by putting on a show in front of their own fans.

They lost their way in the title race in the final few weeks but this is a chance for them to sign off with a positive performance, and I think that's exactly what they will do.

It is slightly worrying for Wolves that there are doubts about Julen Lopetegui's future because he has done such a good job - they were bottom when he took charge in November. Their season turned out OK, but there could be an uncertain summer ahead at Molineux.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are vying for a fourth consecutive league win against Wolves.

Wanderers lost 2-1 at the Emirates last season but that is their only defeat in the past five visits.

The Gunners have scored in 30 successive matches versus Wolves in all competitions since a 1-0 top-flight defeat at Highbury in February 1979.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won their final league game in each of the past 11 seasons.

They are unbeaten in 17 matches on the final day of the Premier League season since a 2-1 loss at Birmingham City in 2005 (W15, D2).

Arsenal took 50 points from their opening 19 Premier League matches in 2022-23 (W16, D2, L1) compared to 31 points so far in the second half of the campaign (W9, D4, L5).

They have kept three Premier League clean sheets at home this season - only Southampton, with one shut-out on their own patch, have a worse record.

A 26th Premier League win of the season would equal the club record in a single campaign, set in 2001-02 and matched in 2003-04.

The Londoners are two short of 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Gabriel can become the fourth outfield player to start all of Arsenal's Premier League matches in a season, emulating Lee Dixon and Paul Merson in 1995-96 and Nigel Winterburn in 1996-97.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost their final game in seven of their eight Premier League seasons, including each of the past five.

The only time they have ended a Premier League campaign with a win was in 2009-10, when they beat Sunderland 2-1 at Molineux.

Wolves are without a victory in seven away league matches (D2, L5), losing the last three by an aggregate score of 10-1.

They are winless in all six of their league games in London this season, losing four of those fixtures.

