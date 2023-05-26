TEAM NEWS
Injury-hit Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, who both sustained hamstring injuries during last weekend's draw.
Amadou Onana is fit and in contention but Vitalii Mykolenko, who has a thigh problem, will have a late fitness test.
The Toffees are guaranteed to stay up if they win, or if both Leicester and Leeds fail to record a victory.
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing will be involved after recovering from a back problem.
Hamed Traore's foot injury will be assessed while a late call will also be made on fellow midfielder Joe Rothwell.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I actually feel like this is an awkward game for Everton. Their fate is in their own hands and I think they will stay up, but Bournemouth will make things difficult for them.
Everton will play with great intensity but they have a worry over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit enough to lead their attack, and they have not been free-scoring anyway.
In contrast, Bournemouth's position means they can play with more freedom and that makes them dangerous.
Goodison Park will be a very tense place in the final few minutes if this game is as close as I think it will be, because I expect results elsewhere to mean that Everton have to win to stay up.
Prediction: 1-0
Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Bournemouth have won four consecutive matches against Everton in all competitions, scoring at least three goals each time.
- Everton are hosting Bournemouth for the first time since the final Premier League day of the 2019-20 season, when it was the Cherries who were trying to avoid relegation - they won but still went down.
Everton
- Everton have won just once in 10 Premier League matches.
- They have lost their last three league games at Goodison Park and could suffer a club record-extending 11th home league defeat in a season.
- Everton have not been relegated from the top flight since 1950-51. Only Arsenal have had a longer active run in the top flight than the Toffees, who have been in it since 1954-55.
- Everton have twice previously avoided relegation on the final day of a Premier League season - in 1993-94 and in 1997-98.
- The Toffees have 33 points; the Premier League record for the fewest points by a team that avoided relegation is 34, set by West Brom in 2004-05.
- Sean Dyche has won six of his eight Premier League matches as Burnley manager versus Bournemouth, losing the other two.
- However, he has lost on the final weekend in each of his last five Premier League seasons, with four of those defeats coming at home.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth have lost three successive league games.
- Nonetheless, the Cherries have won three of their past four away matches.
- Bournemouth started a day bottom of the table as recently as 11 March.
- They have conceded a club record-equalling 70 Premier League goals this season. Only four teams have conceded more often in a campaign and avoided relegation.
- Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in each of Bournemouth's last four Premier League away goals, with one goal and three assists.
- Jefferson Lerma is one short of becoming the fifth Colombian to make 100 Premier League appearances.
