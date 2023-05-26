Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton16:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is treated for an injury against Wolves
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored just twice in 18 appearances for Everton this season

TEAM NEWS

Injury-hit Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, who both sustained hamstring injuries during last weekend's draw.

Amadou Onana is fit and in contention but Vitalii Mykolenko, who has a thigh problem, will have a late fitness test.

The Toffees are guaranteed to stay up if they win, or if both Leicester and Leeds fail to record a victory.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing will be involved after recovering from a back problem.

Hamed Traore's foot injury will be assessed while a late call will also be made on fellow midfielder Joe Rothwell.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I actually feel like this is an awkward game for Everton. Their fate is in their own hands and I think they will stay up, but Bournemouth will make things difficult for them.

Everton will play with great intensity but they have a worry over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit enough to lead their attack, and they have not been free-scoring anyway.

In contrast, Bournemouth's position means they can play with more freedom and that makes them dangerous.

Goodison Park will be a very tense place in the final few minutes if this game is as close as I think it will be, because I expect results elsewhere to mean that Everton have to win to stay up.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf

Everton have lost their final Premier League game in five of the last six seasons

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth have won four consecutive matches against Everton in all competitions, scoring at least three goals each time.
  • Everton are hosting Bournemouth for the first time since the final Premier League day of the 2019-20 season, when it was the Cherries who were trying to avoid relegation - they won but still went down.

Everton

  • Everton have won just once in 10 Premier League matches.
  • They have lost their last three league games at Goodison Park and could suffer a club record-extending 11th home league defeat in a season.
  • Everton have not been relegated from the top flight since 1950-51. Only Arsenal have had a longer active run in the top flight than the Toffees, who have been in it since 1954-55.
  • Everton have twice previously avoided relegation on the final day of a Premier League season - in 1993-94 and in 1997-98.
  • The Toffees have 33 points; the Premier League record for the fewest points by a team that avoided relegation is 34, set by West Brom in 2004-05.
  • Sean Dyche has won six of his eight Premier League matches as Burnley manager versus Bournemouth, losing the other two.
  • However, he has lost on the final weekend in each of his last five Premier League seasons, with four of those defeats coming at home.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost three successive league games.
  • Nonetheless, the Cherries have won three of their past four away matches.
  • Bournemouth started a day bottom of the table as recently as 11 March.
  • They have conceded a club record-equalling 70 Premier League goals this season. Only four teams have conceded more often in a campaign and avoided relegation.
  • Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in each of Bournemouth's last four Premier League away goals, with one goal and three assists.
  • Jefferson Lerma is one short of becoming the fifth Colombian to make 100 Premier League appearances.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37285494326289
2Arsenal37256683434081
3Man Utd37226956421472
4Newcastle371913567323570
5Liverpool37199971432866
6Brighton371881171512062
7Aston Villa37177134945458
8Tottenham37176146662457
9Brentford371414957461156
10Fulham37157155451352
11Crystal Palace371111153948-944
12Chelsea371110163746-943
13Wolves37118183153-2241
14West Ham37117194153-1240
15Bournemouth37116203770-3339
16Nottm Forest37910183767-3037
17Everton37712183357-2433
18Leicester3787224967-1831
19Leeds37710204774-2731
20Southampton3766253269-3724
View full Premier League table

