SouthamptonSouthampton16:30LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Liverpool preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and predictions

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez slides in to score against Southampton in November
Darwin Nunez scored twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton in November

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has recovered from the toe injury which has kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is struggling with illness, while Andrew Robertson is nursing a groin issue.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsey will return next season.

Southampton will be without striker Che Adams because of a recurring calf issue, while fellow forward Paul Onuachu is a doubt with a back problem.

Defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Mohamed Salisu all remain unavailable.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton don't have too many fond memories to look back on this season, especially at home where they have only won twice during the entire campaign.

They will be playing for pride but that won't be enough against a Liverpool side who have built up a bit of momentum in recent weeks.

Prediction: 0-2

Reds royalty - Mohamed Salah needs one more goal to move above Steven Gerrard into fifth place on Liverpool's all-time top scorers list
The Egyptian is currently tied with Gerrard on 186 goals for the club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have lost 10 of their past 11 Premier League games against Liverpool, with the exception a 1-0 home win in January 2021.
  • Liverpool have conceded just five goals in their past 13 top-flight meetings with the Saints.
  • The Reds are seeking their 50th league win over Southampton.

Southampton

  • Already relegated Southampton are without a win in 12 Premier League games, losing the past five in a row. It is the third longest winless run in the club's history.
  • Saints could register three consecutive final-day defeats for the first time since they lost seven in a row between 1933 and 1939.
  • Southampton have suffered 25 league defeats and 12 home league losses this season, both club records.
  • The south coast side have registered just two Premier League home wins all season, compared to four away from St. Mary's.
  • The team finishing bottom of the table has won their final Premier League fixture in one of the past 20 campaigns, when Sheffield United beat Burnley 1-0 in 2021.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool will finish outside the Premier League top four for the first time since 2015-16, when they placed eighth.
  • They are unbeaten in 10 top-flight games, winning seven and drawing three.
  • The Reds have won their final league match in each of the past six seasons.
  • Jurgen Klopp's side have won three successive Premier League away fixtures, having won just three of their first 15 on the road this season.
  • Liverpool are one short of 100 goals in all competitions this campaign.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 14 league games since the start of March - no player has contributed more in that time.

