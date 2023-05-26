Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jonny Evans has made just 12 Premier League appearances for Leicester this season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City captain Jonny Evans is available after he was forced off with cramp in the draw at Newcastle.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira return after recovering from respective ankle and thigh issues but Wilfred Ndidi has not trained this week because of a hamstring injury.

Leicester will be relegated unless they win and Everton fail to beat Bournemouth.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has shaken off a dead leg and is available.

Full-back Emerson is struggling with a knee problem while striker Gianluca Scamacca is still recuperating after knee surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester gambled that they could draw at Newcastle, win this game and stay up. I think the first two parts will go according to plan, but sadly the last bit is out of their hands and victory here might not be enough to save them.

West Ham may rotate a few players with the Europa Conference League final in mind, but their away form has been poor anyway. They went from the end of August to the start of April without managing a single league success on the road.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham for the fourth time, having won the reverse fixture 2-0 in November.

The Foxes have won only one of their previous five Premier League home matches against the Hammers, drawing two and losing two.

Leicester City

Leicester have won just two of their past 16 Premier League games, drawing four and losing 10, although both of those victories came at home.

The Foxes have failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet in 12 consecutive top-flight matches at the King Power Stadium since beating Leeds 2-0 in October.

They have won their final league fixture in just one of the past seven seasons (D3, L3), although that was a 4-1 victory at home to Southampton last season.

Dean Smith is without a win in six Premier League meetings with David Moyes, drawing one and losing five.

James Maddison has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals this term, with 10 goals and nine assists, more than any other Leicester player.

West Ham United

West Ham have won four of their past five games in all competitions, losing the other.

The Hammers have lost their previous three Premier League away fixtures, failing to score in their last two matches on the road.

They could lose 13 away games in a top-flight season for the first time in 31 years.

The east London side have lost their final league match in just one of the past six campaigns, winning four and drawing one.

Jarrod Bowen has scored four times in 68 Premier League away games, although two of those goals have come at the King Power Stadium.

Declan Rice is set to play his 204th Premier League match for West Ham, moving him joint-fifth alongside Steve Potts in the club's leading appearance makers in the competition.

