Ascot United substitute Kai Walters heads the Yellamen to their first FA Vase trophy

Ascot United defeated defending FA Vase champions Newport Pagnell Town in the final at Wembley to lift the trophy for the first time.

Substitute Kai Walters' superb twisting header on the edge of the six-yard-box sailed into the far corner of the net in the 80th minute.

The Yellamen had put the Swans under immense pressure in the second half after an evenly balanced first 45 minutes that saw both teams have decent chances on goal.

Ninth-tier Ascot complete the league and cup treble having won the Combined Counties League Premier Division North title this season to gain promotion and the League Cup.

The Berkshire club entered the game as the underdogs against the defending FA Vase champions and fellow ninth-tier side Newport Pagnell.

But they came close to scoring inside the game's opening five minutes when Jordan Ajanlekoko's glancing header from a Sean McCormack corner had to be cleared off the line by Newport Pagnell defender Christian Smail.

Following a lengthy injury stoppage and substitutions for both sides, the Swans grew in confidence and started gaining a foothold in the game.

Striker Albie Hall had a pair of chances, including a sliding effort at the back post which came off the woodwork.

After 45 minutes neither team was able to nudge themselves ahead and it remained goalless at half-time.

Newport Pagnell, of the United Counties League Premier Division South, came close to breaking the deadlock soon after the break but Hall's low cross was slightly too long for Jake Watkinson, whose outstretched boot could not connect at the near post.

Ascot began to dominate their opponents as the half progressed and captain Dan Bailey rattled the crossbar with a towering header from inside the six-yard-box.

A sequence of sloppy defending then opened the door for the Yellamen and McCormack's cross was beautifully headed across the face of goal by substitute Walters at the near post and into the back of the net.

At the final whistle Ascot's bench stormed the pitch and the players ran straight over to their fans, who had turned part of the red Wembley stand blue and yellow, to celebrate.

Ascot United: Forster, Lock, Gerrard, Ajanlekoko, Bailey, McCormack, Grant, Matthew, Welch, Tucker, Grant.

Subs: Negus, Bouwers, Mealing, Balogun, August, Walters, Ellis.

Newport Pagnell: Conway, Sage, Smail, Powell, Shepherd, Watkinson, Hall, Ford, Wilson, Ahmed, Short

Subs: Willett, Pryke, Barnes, Bush, Evans, Pike, Tshikuna