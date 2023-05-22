Last updated on .From the section Football

Ascot United, led by manager Jamie Tompkins (centre), defeated FA Vase champions Newport Pagnell Town in their first appearance in a final at Wembley

Ascot United's manager says half-time changes spurred them on to FA Vase glory at Wembley.

Jamie Tompkins' side defeated the defending champions Newport Pagnell Town 1-0 through an acrobatic header from substitute Kai Walters on the 80th minute.

"The dressing room was really calm at half-time," Tompkins told BBC Sport.

"Both teams were having a bit of a go but our defenders felt very comfortable because they were winning their duels."

Berkshire side Ascot went into the match having already achieved the league and cup double this season after winning the Combined Counties League Premier Division North title to gain promotion as well as the league cup.

Both sides, who play in the ninth tier, had decent scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes but it remained goalless at the break.

Tompkins says half-time adjustments enabled them to take more control in the second half.

"The players brought in to the changes we wanted to make in the dressing room," he added.

"We needed to adjust our midfield three, because having two holding and one further forward just didn't work for us, and we weren't keeping possession.

"So we switched that around and the players were fully onboard with the idea which allowed us to get up the pitch and get more crosses in the second half."

'You have to fight until the bitter end'

Ascot United's Kai Walters scored an acrobatic header to seal victory for the Yellamen in his last game for the club

Ascot captain Dan Bailey would come close to breaking the deadlock after the break when he was left unmarked in the box and headed the ball onto the crossbar.

Newport Pagnell Town's defenders came undone when midfielder Walters, who was playing in his last game for the Yellamen before relocating to Australia, snuck a twisting header into the back of the net with 10 minutes of normal time left.

"What a moment for Kai and his family," said Tompkins.

"He can now say his last game was at Wembley Stadium and he scored the winning goal."

Tompkins praised his side for staying controlled and engaged during the game's final moments before rushing off to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle.

"It's never over until it's over," he said in response to going ahead with just minutes left in the game.

"You can't get ahead of yourself because if I lose focus so can the players on the pitch.

"You have to fight until the bitter end and we know that because we are a team that never give up.

"You manage the game and understand that more long balls are going to come into your box and they [Newport Pagnell] are going to throw bodies forward and really go for it.

"Kai scored a great goal but I couldn't actually think about it for too long or we risked being 1-1 and preparing for extra time.

"I'm just really happy for the whole club, our fans and volunteers."