If someone had told Manchester United manager Marc Skinner his side would still be in with a chance of winning the Women's Super League title on the last day of the season, he would have "bitten your hands off".

But that is the position the Red Devils find themselves in after a dramatic injury-time victory over derby rivals Manchester City.

Last season Manchester United painfully watched Chelsea lift their third consecutive league title on the last day of the season at Kingsmeadow, having just squandered two leads to lose the game 4-2.

Granted, United's hopes of winning a maiden title rest on them beating Liverpool and hoping that relegation-threatened Reading can spring a surprise and beat a Chelsea side in pursuit of their fourth consecutive crown.

But for the first season since joining the league for the 2019-20 campaign United are guaranteed to finish inside the top three and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Skinner says there are big things to come from his side, who he thinks are the "best team in this league".

'The first time we've painted Manchester red'

Manchester United claimed their first WSL win over their city rivals in seven attempts

Manchester City's own pursuit of the title all but ended with defeat by Liverpool earlier this month and Sunday's loss means they are set to finish outside the league's top three for the first time since 2014; their first season in the women's top flight.

But United's victory over their city rivals marks a change in the top order and means going forward the winner of the league is likely to be one of four, rather than one of the trio of Chelsea, Arsenal and City that it has been for so long.

United had never beaten City in the league - losing three and drawing three - until now.

"It is the first time we've painted Manchester red," said Skinner. "To beat City in front of all of these fans it was more about the moment and it was about building an experience."

It already felt like a party atmosphere at Leigh Sports Village - even before kick-off - with fans arriving in the ground early to bask in the sun, flags placed on seats ready to be waved in one of the stands and chants of 'Red Army' started as the players warmed up.

The fans knew that whatever happened against City, they could be excited about their team and enjoy the prospect of the title race going to the wire.

As they did against Aston Villa and Arsenal this season, United left it late to score the winner that ultimately kept their title hopes alive and sent Leigh Sports Village into raptures.

Skinner says it is that never-say-die attitude that has made his team different this time around, having finished fourth for the last three seasons.

"We've still lost games and it's not in our hands to win the title but it shows a belief in the team," he said.

"It shows if you put your head down and work you can achieve things and we've created history for this club already."

'We're not stopping here'

Marc Skinner has already led his side to their first major cup final this season

Skinner admitted that his side will need "a miracle" to win the title on Saturday and suggested he would owe Reading boss Kelly Chambers a drink if the unexpected were to happen.

"If a miracle happens then I promise you I'll get a drink and celebrate," he said.

"I don't expect it but I hope. I think we deserve a little bit of hope for what we've achieved this year.

"To be in with a chance of the title in the last game of the season, and been in a cup final, if you'd asked me at the start of the season I'd have bitten your hands off."

United have also managed to secure at least second place in the WSL which means they won't have to go through the same gruelling Champions League qualification process that Manchester City have fallen foul of in the past two seasons.

Regardless of the league result, Skinner has reiterated several times this season that this is just the beginning for United and they have larger aspirations going forward.

"We are playing a huge part at Manchester United in the growth of the women's game," he said.

"If we can keep producing that and give them [the fans] European nights, we've got a long way to go still, we will be a real front in the women's game for many years to come.

"We've achieved something wonderful but we're not stopping here. At the end of the season, I promise you, I'll smile and we'll have a celebration."

Can Skinner hold on to 'key components'?

England striker Alessia Russo (centre left) is out of contract this summer and is attracting interest from other WSL clubs and abroad

If Manchester United hope to keep themselves in the headlines next season they will undoubtedly look to strengthen their squad, particularly with the added pressure of Champions League football.

Skinner said that the arrival of more players is inevitable this summer.

"The team will look different next year, it has to. I don't think it needs a massive overhaul, it has a lot of the key components that we need," he said.

"But if you're interested in this huge project at Manchester United, we're ready for you. If I'm a top player I am looking at Manchester United thinking I can make a real difference there."

As well as signing new faces his task will involve trying to keep hold of some current ones.

In January Arsenal made a deadline day world record bid for striker Alessia Russo, who is out of contract this summer, and the 24-year-old would undoubtedly have other top European clubs queueing up.

It is clear where United fans stand on the matter.

Russo's name gets one of the loudest cheers when it is read out by the stadium announcer and every time she touches the ball supporters shift in their seats, waiting for something special to happen.

Russo showed no signs that this would be her last time playing in front of a home crowd at full-time against City, but Skinner said they are "still negotiating" to keep hold of the England forward.

"There's always a possibility [she will leave] but the reality is they are still negotiating and having conversations."

Another player out of contract this summer is Spanish full-back Ona Batlle, who has been outstanding this season with nine assists under her belt.

"One player will not make a team, but we hope they stay."