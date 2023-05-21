Magdalena Eriksson scored in the 41st minute to put Chelsea 2-0 up against Arsenal

Whether Magdalena Eriksson will lift another Women's Super League title is still yet to be seen but the Chelsea captain has already completed the "fairytale" ending.

After six seasons with the club, winning 11 trophies along the way, Eriksson waved farewell to Chelsea supporters in their final home game of the season against rivals Arsenal.

Not only did the centre-back help keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory - she also scored.

It is a moment that comes rarely for defenders so when Eriksson poked in Sam Kerr's header for Chelsea's second goal shortly before half-time, she opened her arms and ran towards the stands, welcoming a roar of adoration from the Blues faithful at Kingsmeadow.

"I love you guys," Eriksson said to them afterwards as she, alongside partner and forward Pernille Harder, were honoured in a presentation.

The 29-year-old has made 184 appearances since joining from Linkopings in 2017 and has been a key figure in the driving force behind Chelsea's three successive WSL titles.

They will win a fourth in a row if Manchester United fail to beat Manchester City in Sunday's late derby (18:45 BST kick-off).

"She deserves it. Magda has been so pivotal to our success. For her to get that moment in her final home game, in front of the fans she loves, nothing will mean more to her," said manager Emma Hayes when she reflected on Eriksson's goal.

"Everybody wanted that fairytale for her. She has been our captain and leader. I know the work that has gone on behind the scenes to get the team to where it is.

"I just look on the pitch and all I see is the years of work in the background. The meetings, the analysis, the disagreements, the good times and the moments you're sick looking at each other - it's all of those things. When they come off, this team has a habit of peaking when it matters.

"There's three senior leaders in our team [Eriksson, Millie Bright and Maren Mjelde] and I think it's important the baton is passed on through them."

'I'm proud of them and I wish them well'

Pernille Harder (right) has won the league title in each completed season with Chelsea so far

There was no goalscoring moment against Arsenal to crown Harder's exit from the club but the Denmark international has more than made her mark.

Her £250,000 move from Wolfsburg in 2020 was a women's world record transfer fee at the time and she has proven her worth, netting 44 goals in 80 games.

Both Harder and Eriksson have chosen to leave the club this summer but Hayes said there was "nothing controversial" about their decisions.

"As much as you think these things are difficult, if you have solid relationships, you can have honest conversations," added Hayes.

"They have had amazing years here and an amazing time. They are not going to be here now and we have had a chance to replace them with something different. It is not them, we can never do that.

"But if there is going to be a separation, they want nothing more than to see Chelsea continuing to thrive. On that end it's been good.

"I respect them both so much as people that I will never, ever say a negative word. I'm proud of them and I wish them well."

'Sad we're losing two amazing people'

Emma Hayes has already won five WSL titles with Chelsea

Not only were fans given an opportunity to wave goodbye to Eriksson and Harder after their win over Arsenal, Hayes said it was "important" for the players to thank the supporters.

It was an 11th victory on home soil in the WSL for Chelsea this season and it could lead to a fourth successive title.

But it was a subdued and calm environment at Kingsmeadow - a tinge of sadness, mixed with a hopeful feeling of potential celebration.

"Of course I will [celebrate if we win the league]," said Hayes. "I'll stay away from the fizz so it will be a glass of red. It won't last long probably because I'll have a cup of tea within an hour of that!

"But I don't want you to misunderstand the subdued feeling. If anything, I have mixed feelings. I'm really happy we've won, but sad we're losing two amazing people.

"What you start thinking about is 'it's not far until the end'. There was no thought in my mind other than 'another one to go'.

"Things might change depending on what happens later [if United fail to beat City] but I expect it to go to the last day."