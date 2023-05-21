Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
RangersRangers16:10Glasgow CityGlasgow City
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Glasgow City322633111189381
2Rangers322471111810379
3Celtic3225431131110279
4Hearts32148103940-150
5Hibernian32107155250237
6Partick Thistle Women3296174171-3033

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartans32166104851-354
2Motherwell32138115253-147
3Aberdeen Women3293203977-3830
4Dundee United Women3285194576-3129
5Hamilton Academical Women3283213893-5527
6Glasgow Women3200329150-1410
