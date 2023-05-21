Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's Lee Gibson and Lauren Davidson after their club's 16th SWPL title win

Glasgow City proved their doubters wrong after Lauren Davidson's last-gasp winner over reigning champions Rangers secured their 16th Scottish title at Ibrox, says the winger.

City went into the final day two points clear, but Celtic were moments away from their first title until Davidson prodded home in stoppage time.

Rangers could have retained the trophy themselves with a home victory.

"Everyone outside of our changing room doubted us today," Davidson said.

"But we know the quality we have. We never gave up. I'm so proud of them."

Defeats by Rangers then Celtic after the first-ever league split in the Scottish Women's Premier League had allowed their rivals to reduce City's lead going into the final day of fixtures.

"We got so many opportunities to kill off the league, but we literally left it to the last minute," Davidson told BBC Alba. "When it matters, we put the work in. We fought for each other and we're now league champions."

Lee Gibson produced a vital save to prevent a late equaliser and the goalkeeper praised Davidson for being "our hero all year" after her 28th goal of the season.

The veteran of City title wins said "this one is pretty special" given Rangers ended their 14-year grip on the title a year ago.

"We were under pressure," she said. "Nobody thought we'd come first or second this year. A lot of people write us off, but we're winners."

Gibson pointed out that "we don't half leave it late a lot of the time" given their penchant for late goals but is "so excited for where this team can go".

Leanne Ross is also a stalwart of previous City title wins but believes her players fully deserved to clinch her first as head coach.

"It was an absolute rollercoaster today," she said. "They massively stuck to the game plan and gave it everything they had. The girls stuck together and they still believed."

Celtic counterpart Fran Alonso admitted "I'm devastated" after a 2-0 win over Hearts proved to be not enough in front of a record crowd at Celtic Park for a women's game.

"I'm extremely proud of my players - they've been incredible this season," he said. "For me, they deserve that reward, but congratulations to Glasgow City - winning away to Rangers at Ibrox is so, so hard and they did it."

While Alonso pointed to the consolation of clinching a Champions League place for finishing runners-up, Rangers counterpart Malky Thomson said his side must "dust ourselves down" ahead of next weekend's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

"It was a difficult game to play in and we knew we needed a win," he added. "We had to throw a bit of caution to the wind at the end. That left us vulnerable to the counter.

"I'm proud of the girls and where they've come from. We played some really good football, but we need to be clinical."