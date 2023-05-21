Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr points towards someone in the stands before being sent off late on for a separate incident

Forward Vincius Junior was sent off late in Real Madrid's loss at Valencia after being subjected to racist chants from fans at the Mestalla.

The 22-year-old was dismissed for the first time in his career for violent conduct on 97 minutes after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

Earlier in the game, an incensed Vinicius attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee's attention.

The Brazil winger has faced racism numerous times this season in La Liga.

Diego Lopez's back-post winner boosted Valencia's bid for La Liga survival.

Lopez met Justin Kluivert's cross-come-shot at the back post to tuck the winner past Thibaut Courtois.

Victory moves Valencia up to 13th place in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Madrid missed the chance to move above neighbours Atletico into second.

Vinicius was unmarked in the first half but could not direct his header on target from close range after Marco Asensio's cross.

The game was momentarily paused in the second half as the Real forward reacted angrily to an incident in the stands.

He was fired up from that moment and was sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in an altercation between both sets of players.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili produced two brilliant late saves to first deny Lucas Vasquez and then Toni Kroos from a free-kick as the hosts held on.