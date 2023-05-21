Match ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Borussia Dortmund are one win away from the Bundesliga title after beating 10-man Augsburg to move top of the table.
Victory takes them two points clear of Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Felix Uduokhai was sent off in the first half for a foul on Donyell Malen before Sebastian Haller opened the scoring with a low strike in the 58th minute.
Haller then finished from close range before Julian Brandt got a late third.
Victory means Dortmund are in a strong position to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011-12 and deny Bayern Munich an 11th-successive title.
Thomas Tuchel takes his Bayern side to Koln on the final day of the season next Saturday but Dortmund know a win at home to Mainz at the same time will secure the trophy.
Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March with the side sitting second in the table.
They swiftly brought in ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel in the hope he could claim the title but they will now need to win and hope Dortmund slip up to retain the Bundesliga trophy.
Line-ups
Augsburg
Formation 4-3-3
- 40Koubek
- 3PedersenSubstituted forColinaat 45'minutes
- 6GouweleeuwBooked at 69mins
- 19UduokhaiBooked at 38mins
- 8De Palma Veiga
- 27Engels
- 30Dorsch
- 13RexhbecajSubstituted forCardonaat 62'minutes
- 45YeboahSubstituted forBauerat 40'minutes
- 7BeljoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBerishaat 61'minutes
- 9DemirovicBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMaierat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Maier
- 11Berisha
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 20Caligiuri
- 23Bauer
- 25Klein
- 34Mbuku
- 38Colina
- 48Cardona
B Dortmund
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Kobel
- 17WolfBooked at 74mins
- 25Süle
- 15HummelsSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 90+1'minutes
- 26Ryerson
- 21MalenSubstituted forReynaat 90+1'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 23CanBooked at 47mins
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forReusat 80'minutes
- 27AdeyemiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forÖzcanat 72'minutes
- 9Haller
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 11Reus
- 16Duranville
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Dorsch.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Gio Reyna replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg).
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Arne Maier replaces Ermedin Demirovic.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salih Özcan.
Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.
Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Donyell Malen.