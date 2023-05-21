Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastian Haller scored twice in the second half for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from the Bundesliga title after beating 10-man Augsburg to move top of the table.

Victory takes them two points clear of Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Felix Uduokhai was sent off in the first half for a foul on Donyell Malen before Sebastian Haller opened the scoring with a low strike in the 58th minute.

Haller then finished from close range before Julian Brandt got a late third.

Victory means Dortmund are in a strong position to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011-12 and deny Bayern Munich an 11th-successive title.

Thomas Tuchel takes his Bayern side to Koln on the final day of the season next Saturday but Dortmund know a win at home to Mainz at the same time will secure the trophy.

Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March with the side sitting second in the table.

They swiftly brought in ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel in the hope he could claim the title but they will now need to win and hope Dortmund slip up to retain the Bundesliga trophy.