Brighton are almost certain to finish ahead of Aston Villa thanks to their superior goal difference

Brighton's first qualification for Europe is "more prestigious than winning the title" with a top-six club, says manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The Seagulls sealed a place in at least the European Conference League with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

They need a point from two games to make sure of sixth place and a spot in the Europa League next season.

"This is more prestigious than winning the Premier League with one of the big-six teams," said De Zerbi.

Their superior goal difference means they are highly likely to finish ahead of Aston Villa, who are seventh with one fixture remaining, even if Brighton remain on 61 points at the end of the season.

De Zerbi, who left Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine last summer, arrived at Brighton last September when Graham Potter departed for Chelsea.

Brighton's excellent season has seen De Zerbi linked with a number of big clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, but the 43-year-old Italian is adamant he wants a long stay at the south coast club.

"It is an honour to be the coach of Brighton and work with these players. I want to stay a long time," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The truth is I don't want to lose this group because I am enjoying work with them. [They are] a group with a big level and I don't want to lose this. I am lucky to work with them and be here at this moment.

"For me and my staff it is a new challenge to organise the squad to play three games per week. It will be four competitions and for sure it is an improvement for the club, because we have to build a squad to compete."

Brighton host champions Manchester City on Wednesday before ending their season at Aston Villa on Sunday.