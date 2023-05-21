Close menu
French Ligue 1
AuxerreAuxerre1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Auxerre 1-2 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe double leaves PSG on verge of title

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments12

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Paris St-Germain against Auxerre
Kylian Mbappe scored his fastest Ligue 1 double with goals in the sixth and eighth minutes

Paris St-Germain are on the verge of a record 11th Ligue 1 title after Kylian Mbappe's double secured victory over struggling Auxerre on Sunday.

Defending champions PSG are six points clear of second-placed Lens - who also have an inferior goal difference - and require just one point from their last two games to guarantee the title.

Top scorer Mbappe netted twice in the opening eight minutes for the visitors.

Lassine Sinayoko responded for Auxerre, who remain in relegation trouble.

The victory means Christophe Galtier's PSG will clinch the title if they avoid defeat at Racing Strasbourg next Saturday.

Mbappe, 24, has scored 40 goals and contributed nine assists in 41 games this season - including 33 goal involvements in 32 Ligue 1 matches.

The France international displayed great footwork as he twisted and turned in the box to create space for the opener, before bending in a sublime first-time strike two minutes later.

PSG, who have won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles, equalled Marseille and Saint-Etienne's all-time record of 10 French titles last season.

Line-ups

Auxerre

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Radu
  • 13Zedadka
  • 97Raveloson
  • 4Mendes JúniorBooked at 46mins
  • 95Touré
  • 14Mensah
  • 7HeinSubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes
  • 80Massengo
  • 12Touré
  • 17SinayokoSubstituted forPerrinat 86'minutes
  • 9da Costa JóiaSubstituted forNiangat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6M'Changama
  • 10Perrin
  • 11Niang
  • 16Léon
  • 19Abline
  • 22Sakhi
  • 27Jeanvier
  • 29Autret
  • 77Dembélé

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 6Verratti
  • 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 79'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 30Messi
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forVitinhaat 55'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 28Soler
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamAuxerreAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Auxerre 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Auxerre 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Auxerre).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Siriki Dembélé (Auxerre) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Akim Zedadka.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    M'Baye Niang (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Birama Touré (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Auxerre. Siriki Dembélé replaces Gauthier Hein.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Auxerre. M'Baye Niang replaces Nuno da Costa.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Auxerre. Gaetan Perrin replaces Lassine Sinayoko.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jubal (Auxerre).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    So what.

  • Comment posted by Pleasant Plucker, at 23:49 21 May

    glory, glory, hallelujah.... PSG.... come on you penguin blues.....

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, at 23:22 21 May

    About as predictable as Man City winning the Premier League

  • Comment posted by Banned 10 Times, at 23:14 21 May

    Ho He Ho He Ho what a shyte league!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:00 21 May

    Vive le ecosse libre.

    • Reply posted by Dan, at 23:26 21 May

      Dan replied:
      l'Écosse

  • Comment posted by starsail1, at 22:56 21 May

    Wow who would have thought PSG would win the title??

    • Reply posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, at 23:13 21 May

      Gary Mabbutts Knee replied:
      I'm pleased for Mbappé.
      Not so for Neymar.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, at 22:51 21 May

    Even when they have a bad season they still win the league most times . Same with Bayern Munich , let’s hope Dortmund can pull of one last win

    • Reply posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, at 23:14 21 May

      Gary Mabbutts Knee replied:
      Bit like Man City these days.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

  • AuxerreAuxerre1PSGParis Saint Germain2
  • AjaccioAjaccio0RennesRennes5
  • BrestBrest2ClermontClermont1
  • NiceNice0ToulouseToulouse0
  • ReimsReims2AngersAngers2
  • TroyesTroyes1StrasbourgStrasbourg1
  • LorientLorient1LensLens3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG36273686365084
2Lens36239462283478
3Marseille36227766372973
4Monaco36198969541565
5Lille36189962422063
6Rennes361951265382762
7Lyon361781161441759
8Clermont36158134047-753
9Nice361313104234852
10Lorient361410125050052
11Reims36121594439551
12Montpellier36145176058247
13Toulouse36128164855-744
14Brest361011154151-1041
15Strasbourg36912154956-739
16Auxerre36810183359-2634
17Nantes36615153553-1833
18Troyes36411214378-3523
19Ajaccio3665252271-4923
20Angers3636273179-4815
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport