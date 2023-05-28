Last updated on .From the section League One

Barnsley beat Sheffield Wednesday home and away in the regular season, including ending the Owls' club-record 23-game unbeaten run in March

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has praised the work of Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore before Monday's League One play-off final.

The Owls overcame a 4-0 first leg deficit to beat Peterborough on penalties at Hillsborough.

"Darren deserves loads of credit," Duff told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He is a good manager full stop. Was he terrible when they got beat 4-0? No. And he's become a better manager because of the belief he gave them."

Duff added: "I saw the video of him in the dressing room and the things he showed them, it's good management.

"There's one thing he has done the whole season and that is keep his counsel. He is a good fella.

"I don't know what he is like as a manager day-to-day but you take people as you find them. We've beaten them twice and both times he has been humble."

Darren Moore gives emotional speech after astonishing comeback

The Reds beat Wednesday in both league meetings in the regular season, including ending their club-record 23-match unbeaten run at Oakwell in March.

Moore was equally complimentary about the work Duff has done since taking over last summer.

"He is thorough and meticulous in his work, he's a worker and he's very astute with his approach to the game in terms of how he sets his team up," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He has got wonderful leadership qualities, he's clear and methodical with his approach and his views. He's done a magnificent job to go in there and steady the ship and give the whole place belief. Credit to him."

The Barnsley manager was in attendance for the Owls' miraculous victory over the Posh before leading his team to success of Bolton the following day.

He said the atmosphere at Hillsborough was better than Manchester City's Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid.

"It helps when you've got 32,000 fans and you score early," he said.

"The atmosphere was incredible. I was at the Manchester City v Real Madrid game the night before and even though there was probably almost twice as many people there it was louder and more raucous at Hillsborough.

"That gives you an idea of the scale and it energises the players."

Wednesday focusing on 'positive elements'

Wednesday's preparations for Monday's promotion decider have been carefully managed by Moore, who stripped back their itinerary and gave players time to rest before Saturday's journey to London.

Teams are invited to do a Wembley walkaround, to orientate themselves with the surroundings, but the Owls squad will make their first journey to the national stadium when it is game-time.

It is all part of normalising an occasion that can get to players, given the significance of the rewards at stake.

"There's enough of the squad that have played there before or been in the arena for different events that we don't feel the need to see it," Moore continued. "We're just focusing on getting ready for Monday.

"From the first and second leg it is clear the players know what it is about. There is a do and there is a don't and I think it clear for all to see. I suppose there isn't much for me to say on that.

"We have to remember that the players' intentions are always to do well but we understand what football can bring at times. We always focus on the positive elements of the game and visualise yourself in that positive state."

Team news

Barnsley could go with the same XI that started both legs of the semi-final win over Bolton.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has suggested midfielder George Byers could be back in contention after missing the final two months of the season with injury.

Striker Lee Gregory will be able to play in his custom-built face mask after a fan returned it to the club having found it during last Thursday's pitch invasion.

They will likely make changes from the attack-heavy team that started the second leg of the semi-final with Peterborough.

MATCH FACTS