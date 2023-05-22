Aberdeen: Nicky Devlin to join from Livingston at end of season
Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen
Livingston captain Nicky Devlin says conversations with Barry Robson were a key factor in his decision to join Aberdeen as a free agent in the summer.
The 29-year-old right-back joined the West Lothian club in 2019 and has made 146 appearances.
"Aberdeen are a massive club on the up and the style of play the new manager has adopted really suits me," he said.
"Speaking to the manager, it felt like they were pushing the boat out more than any other."
Devlin is expected to sign a two-year deal at Pittodrie, although he explained the contract has "not been completely ticked off yet".
The defender made his way to Livingston from Walsall after a spell at Ayr United.
"Being at Livingston has been phenomenal for me and my family," he said. "I can't speak highly enough of the the people who work here.
"I'm at a club where I feel loved and it was extremely difficult to make the decision to move on."
