We've reached the penultimate round of games in the Scottish Premiership and there are still a number of issues to be resolved.

Three sides remain locked in a fraught fight to avoid the drop, with two going head-to-head on Wednesday, and the places behind the big two are yet to be settled in the quest for European qualification.

Here are just a few of the things to look out for.

Game of the night - Dundee United v Kilmarnock

Dundee United have been drinking in the Last Chance saloon for a while - and now it's last orders...

Three successive wins dragged them off the bottom in April, but three defeats on the spin since has brought them crashing back into last place.

A fourth successive loss may very well mean relegation. A win could lift them up to 10th.

Kilmarnock know a victory would at least end any worries about an automatic return to the Championship. Defeat could mean swapping places with the hosts.

With so much on the line, it promises to be a nerve-fraying evening.

The good news for those of a tangerine persuasion is that United have won six of their last seven top-flight home games against Kilmarnock. But hang on, Killie were celebrating a Scottish Cup success on their last visit back in February.

United's current home form is patchy at best, thanks largely to a bad habit of slipshod defending. There have been five defeats from eight league matches at Tannadice in 2023, including a damaging reverse against Ross County - the third party in this scrap for survival, who host St Johnstone at the same time.

Kilmarnock's away record in the Premiership is simply abysmal, with one solitary success all season and a measly eight goals scored.

If we get a home win at Tannadice and a draw in Dingwall, then all three sides go into the final weekend level on points...

Player to watch - Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)

Hearts have yet to score in three league defeats against Rangers this season.

Shankland is the man most likely to change that as the Edinburgh side seek to keep the pressure on Aberdeen in the race for third place.

The striker banged in his 23rd league goal of the campaign in the weekend win over the Dons, which narrowed the gap to two points, with two games remaining.

However, Hearts are without a top-flight win at Ibrox since March 2012 and are the only side without an away win in the league in 2023.

Rangers remain unbeaten on home soil this term.

A draw is no use to Hearts if Aberdeen get the better of St Mirren, so should Shankland & co play with the shackles off or is that just asking for trouble?

Manager in spotlight - Stephen Robinson (St Mirren)

When St Mirren lost the first game after the split away to Hibs, it looked like their first experience of being in the home straight with the big boys was in danger of falling flat.

However, they remain in contention for fifth place and a possible crack at Europe following back-to-back 2-2 draws at home to Hearts and at Celtic Park.

Robinson made the shortlist for PFA Scotland's manager of the year and no one has taken more points (four) from the man who won the prize, Ange Postecoglou.

Aberdeen are trying to nail down third and haven't lost at home since 1 February.

But remember it was the Buddies who inflicted that defeat, repeating the 3-1 scoreline from the Christmas Eve meeting in Paisley.