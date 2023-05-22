Nottingham Forest will spend a 12th successive season in the third tier

Boss Andy Cook says Nottingham Forest's league and cup double deserves to be celebrated despite missing out on promotion to the Women's Championship.

The Reds were beaten by Watford in Saturday's National League play-off final, having won the Northern Premier Division title.

Defeat came four weeks after Forest beat Watford in the League Cup final.

"It's not what we wanted, but ultimately we won the league and a cup," Cook told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's a heck of a successful season, but to lose a play-off game like that - it almost feels like it doesn't mean anything.

"Everything we did this season was fantastic and we are all proud of it, it's brilliant. But to not win this game and to not gain promotion after the season we've had, the performances they have put in, is poor.

"I spoke to some of the players and I didn't think I'd feel this bad."

Watford secured an immediate return to the Championship thanks to Poppy Wilson's headed first-half winner.

Hornets goalkeeper Jacqui Goldsmid made a number of crucial saves to deny the Reds a promotion-clinching treble, which included foiling Yasmin Mosby and Sophie Domingo either side of Wilson's well-taken winner.

'Forest celebrate the season as is'

Despite missing out on a return to the second tier of English women's football for the first time in 11 years, Cook encouraged his players to reflect on a hugely successful season.

"At the huddle at the end I said how proud I am, and they should be proud of what they have done this season and what they achieved," Cook said,

"There have been some fantastic performances throughout the season. We have to make sure we celebrate our season as it is."

If Forest defend their league title next season the reward will be automatic promotion, with both Northern and Southern league winners going straight up in future.

Cook said it would be a powerful motivator in a league that will again include Derby County and Stoke City, two sides that have recently announced greater investment, and welcomes Newcastle United - a club that broke crowd records on the way to winning promotion from the fourth division.

"The Northern league next season will be as good as the Championship anyway, so the football we will be able to play and the teams we are playing against will be fantastic," Cook said.

"There is a motivation to go and win it again and the motivation to be successful. There is also the motivation that everyone will want to try to chase us, and try to do what we did this season."