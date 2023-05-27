Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
More menu
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Women's Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
SUN 28 May 2023
Scottish Women's Cup
Celtic
Celtic
13:30
Rangers
Rangers
Venue:
Hampden Park
Celtic v Rangers
Last updated on
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 28th May 2023
Celtic
Celtic
13:30
Rangers
Rangers
View all
Scottish Women's Cup scores
Top Stories
French Open day one: GB's Evans v Kokkinakis
Live
Live
From the section
Tennis
What to look out for on Premier League final day
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Football
The throwback stadium hosting Premier League football
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
BBC News