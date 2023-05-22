Glenn Middleton and Dundee United take on Kilmarnock in a crucial midweek match

Scottish Premiership: Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Wednesday, 24 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Sport website

Glenn Middleton says "there is no hiding place" as Dundee United seek to escape relegation in their final two Scottish Premiership matches.

Bottom side United trail Ross County by two points and Wednesday's visitors Kilmarnock by three points.

The Tangerines finish the regular season away to Motherwell on Sunday.

"That's what we have to remain positive about, that it's still in our hands. We have to take full advantage of it," said winger Middleton, 23.

"There's certainly no hiding places from now on. I don't think we've hidden away from certain situations. I feel like we've always come back and tried to make the most of where we are going into each game."

Manager Jim Goodwin added: "Wednesday night is the biggest game of the season, there's no doubt about that. We have to play this game like it's a cup final.

"All we're asking from the players is to go out there on Wednesday night, run through brick walls for each other, give everything for the cause and be able to look at each other and know that they've done everything they could to go and win the game."

Middleton believes the club's push will "ultimately" come down to mental strength and said of Killie's visit: "Massive - no other way to put it, especially with the way that the last few weeks have been.

"Everything is just building up into one big night for both clubs now. From minute one of the game, it's going to be about who's calm, who's calm on the ball, who trusts themselves, who trusts each other in the team.

"We know that we're more than capable of doing it. The boys that are in our changing room, the experience that's in the changing room, I'm more than confident that we have the calm heads in the key moments of the game to carry out what's needed."

Goodwin, who will make a late decision on striker Steven Fletcher's fitness, revealed the team had a meeting on Monday and commented: "The key message was to not feel sorry for ourselves."

United, who have lost their past three games, spent four years in the Championship before returning to the top flight in 2020.

And Middleton said of potential demotion: "It would be tough. Regardless of that happens, this club shouldn't be in the position that it's in even at the minute, sitting here with two games to go.

"It's all very well saying that. I know everyone that's sat in this seat has said that. These next two games, it's really over to us to carry out the job that we need to.

"The way it's been has been nowhere near good enough."