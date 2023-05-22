Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Matt Lowton helped Burnley to promotion in his first season at the club in 2016

Defender Matt Lowton is leaving Burnley after eight years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old right-back spent last season on loan at Huddersfield after Vincent Kompany's revamp of the Clarets squad.

That came after he made over 200 appearances for the Lancashire club following his 2015 move from Aston Villa.

Lowton was a key player under Sean Dyche, helping Burnley to promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

He was also a regular in the relegation campaign of 2021-22 but was allowed to leave on loan to fellow Championship side Huddersfield in January.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I'm glad we've had so much success and that we've brought the fans down to Turf Moor every week in their numbers," Lowton said.

"If you're from Burnley - you're a massive Burnley fan. It means so much to the town and with the culture here I grasped that straight away.

"The fans have been great with me and my family over the years and I was happy to repay them. Hopefully I did on the pitch by giving them 100%.

"We've seen this season it's been unbelievable and hopefully I'll be coming back and watching them in the future. I hope it goes from strength to strength because the love I have for this club - I can't really put it into words."