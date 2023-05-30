Spot the ball quiz: Every Premier League team featured
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Well what a Premier League season that was. Think we all need a game of Spot the Ball to help us calm down.
We've removed the ball from these 10 photos. Can you find where it is supposed to be?
And to make sure there is something for every fan of a Premier League club, we've included every team from the 2022-23 season.
You can have three attempts per photo. But beware the timer!
