Luke McGee, who joined Forest Green from Portsmouth in 2020, spent the second half of this season on loan at Derby County

Luke McGee, Baily Cargill and Regan Hendry are among 10 players who have been released by Forest Green Rovers following relegation from League One.

The trio were members of the League Two title-winning squad in 2021-22.

Goalkeeper McGee, 27, played 110 games for the club while defender Cargill, also 27, featured 95 times in total.

Alfie Burnett, Jacob Jones, Sean O'Brien, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Dylan McGeouch, Ben Stevenson and Lewis Thomas will also depart the club.

Meanwhile, Udoka Godwin-Malife has been offered a new contract.

The 23-year-old defender made 25 appearances as Duncan Ferguson's Rovers finished the campaign bottom of the third tier.