Liverpool have asked Professional Game Match Officials Limited for an explanation on two decisions during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The Reds have queried why Villa defender Tyrone Mings was not sent off for a challenge on Cody Gakpo, and why the Dutch forward had a goal disallowed for offside.

Substitute Roberto Firmino scored an 89th-minute equaliser for the Reds.

Defeat would have ended Liverpool's hopes of reaching the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watched the game from the stands as he began his touchline ban for comments made about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 win over Tottenham in April.

The hosts improved after going behind and thought they had equalised when Gakpo converted in the 55th minute following a scramble, but the effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for offside in the build-up.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz appeared to head the ball into Villa defender Ezri Konsa, before it rebounded to Virgil van Dijk, who kept it alive before Gakpo eventually prodded into the net.

The Premier League said external-link Van Dijk was offside in the build-up.

"[Virgil] Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz's header," the Premier League said.

"The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Ezri Konsa, not a deliberate play."

Speaking after the game, Liverpool defender Van Dijk said he had "no idea" why the goal was ruled out.

"I didn't understand what was going on at all," said the Dutchman.

"I asked [fourth official] Michael Oliver on the side of the pitch, and apparently it was a question if the Villa player deliberately knocked it back or something, but I have no idea, yes or no.

"I think it would be good if next season we can hear what they [the officials] discuss, everyone around it, and be transparent."

The application of VAR technology has been questioned and criticised by managers, players and pundits throughout the Premier League season.

Last week, referees' chief Howard Webb said releasing audio of VAR decisions is a "small step forward" in providing clarity around incidents.