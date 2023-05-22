Last updated on .From the section England

Dane Scarlett headed past Dries Arfaoui to give England Under-20s victory over Tunisia

Tottenham's Dane Scarlett scored a first-half winner as England began their Under-20 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

Scarlett rose well to meet captain Harvey Vale's whipped cross to head past Dries Arfaoui in Argentina.

The 19-year-old nearly doubled his tally with another header soon after, but Arfaoui made a brilliant save.

Scarlett's Spurs team-mate Alfie Devine had the best chance to score after the break but shot wide.

Mohamed Dhaoui forced England and Brentford goalkeeper Matthew Cox into a smart save from an angled free-kick in the second half.

England return to La Plata on Thursday to face Uruguay in their next group game.