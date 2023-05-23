Last updated on .From the section York

Former Leeds and Manchester City academy coach Michael Morton won six of his 18 games in charge of York in 2022-23

York City have confirmed Michael Morton will remain in charge for the 2023-24 season.

Morton took over on an interim basis after David Webb was sacked in February and led the Minstermen to National League safety.

Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City full-back Tony McMahon will stay on as Morton's assistant.