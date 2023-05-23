Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Erik Pieters joined West Brom as a free agent after leaving Burnley last summer

West Brom are in talks with defender Erik Pieters over a new deal, while midfielder Tom Rogic and defender Kean Bryan have been released by the club.

Former Stoke and Burnley man Pieters, 34, joined the Baggies on a one-year deal in September and made 36 appearances this season.

Australia international Rogic, 30, also signed in September after leaving Celtic and scored twice in 23 games.

Bryan, 26, only played three times as his Albion career was ruined by injury.

West Brom, who finished ninth in the Championship this season, have also confirmed the expected departure of club captain Jake Livermore, 33, after almost six-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ted Cann, who ended last season on loan with National League North side Leamington, has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him with Albion until June 2024.