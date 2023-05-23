Last updated on .From the section Man City

Guardiola's high praise for Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Guardiola has now won 11 league titles in three different nations following Manchester City's fifth Premier League triumph in six seasons.

But some say the manager of the year accolade belongs to De Zerbi, who has excelled since Graham Potter's exit.

"Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years," said Guardiola.

Under 43-year-old Italian De Zerbi, Brighton have qualified for Europe for the first time in their history, and Guardiola added: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique.

"I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time.

"He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time.

"They deserve completely the success they have."

De Zerbi joined Brighton from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk following spells in charge of Italian clubs Palermo, Benevento and Sassuolo.

Guardiola says he can learn from De Zerbi and likened the Italian's impact to a famous chef in Catalonia, Ferran Adria.

"He changed the cuisine," said Guardiola. "What Brighton are doing is also unique."

Both Brighton, and City's final-day opponents Brentford, use a data-driven recruitment model.

Guardiola says the process 'works', although he feels other aspects, such as what players 'give you as a person, a mentality, a way of playing' are also important, as is a personal relationship with a specific manager.

Brighton also play a dangerous game in drawing opponents onto them before releasing a pass, something else Guardiola admires in De Zerbi.

The City boss added: "Brighton is the master of when to pass to the free man. They move at the right time. They don't pass the ball until the opponent moves.

"If you don't play at a high level he can do whatever he wants against you. They are one of the teams I try to learn a lot from."