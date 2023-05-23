Liam McAlinden has made 58 appearance for Wrexham, including 22 starts

Versatile Liam McAlinden is staying with Wrexham for their return to the Football League.

The 29-year-old, who was among Phil Parkinson's first signings as manager in 2021, has agreed a new one-year contract extension for 2023-24.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international can play in defence, midfield and attack.

"After the success we had last season, I'd love to be a part of it again going forward," said McAlinden.

"It's been the most enjoyable two years of my career if I'm honest. The club's going in a great direction, and now to be a part of it next year - as we look to go on achieve more on the back of our success last season - is fantastic."

McAlinden has League Two experience, having been part of Morecambe's promotion to League One before joining Wrexham.

"There is a step up in quality, but I think the group is really strong," he said.

"Last season we set records and there is quality in that group. To be part of that again is great, and hopefully we can kick on from where we left off and add further success."

Parkinson said: "He has been a great member of the squad over the last two seasons and we're looking forward to him making an impact again next season."