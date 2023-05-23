Last updated on .From the section Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored four goals for Everton this season

Everton have triggered a one-year option to keep midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure at the club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 30-year-old was out of contract this summer but the Toffees have exercised the choice of a further year.

Doucoure has made 94 appearances and scored nine goals since joining from Watford for £20m in 2020.

The Mali international will be aiming to help Everton remain in the Premier League in Sunday's final game.

Sean Dyche's side are currently two points above the relegation zone and host Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Doucoure fell out of favour under former manager Frank Lampard but has played an integral role under Dyche, netting four goals in his last nine games.

He told BBC Sport in March: "I always wanted to be in the Premier League and I want to stay much longer here. It is the best league for Muslims to be in."

