Scott Arfield, who is leaving Rangers after five years, vows to return to Ibrox in some capacity in the future. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Todd Cantwell is "everything fans want" as he bites back at the midfielder's detractors. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou absolves Daizen Maeda's following the forward's red card in the loss to Hibernian and reveals winger Sead Haksabanovic's injury will be monitored following his injury at Easter Road. (Record) external-link

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term future of Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with a new contract before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are likely to keep Scotsman David Moyes as their manager. (Guardian) external-link

Swansea boss and former Scotland defender Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton's new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun) external-link