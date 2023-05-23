Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

World champions Spain scored two late goals to beat England 3-1 and set up a Women's Under-17 European Championship final against France.

Pau sealed victory for Spain in stoppage time after Ainoa Gomez had given them the lead in the 88th minute through a deflection off Mari Ward.

Katie Reid equalised for England in the second half after Vicky Lopez opened the scoring for Spain.

Spain will face France in the final on Friday in Estonia.

England were close to equalising for a second time late on but Spain goalkeeper Alazne Estensoro managed to divert the ball away from Michelle Agyemang.

As the Young Lionesses chased the game to force penalties in the final stages, Spain were able to break down the other end and Pau slotted the ball home to seal victory.