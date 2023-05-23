Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gabriele Biancheri joined Manchester United from Cardiff City on a four-year deal in February 2023

Wales bowed out of the European Under-17 Championship despite a late win over Poland in their final Group A game.

Two consecutive 3-0 defeats against hosts Hungary and the Republic of Ireland had ended Wales' hopes.

But Wales secured a 3-0 win of their own late on courtesy of Gabriele Biancheri's header and Iwan Morgan's brace.

Wales were making their first appearance in a Uefa men's intermediate tournament since 1981.

Poland went into the final round of Group A games having scored five in each of their previous two games and were already assured of their place in the knockout phase.

They will be joined in the last eight by the Republic of Ireland, who beat Hungary 4-2.

Poland enjoyed the majority of play with Filip Wolski hitting the crossbar inside the opening 15 minutes while Igor Brzyski's shot from distance was well gathered by keeper Luke Armstrong.

But Wales were holding their own and having been pegged back in their own half, Craig Knight's side began to venture forward with Freddie Issaka looking to threaten on the break.

Manchester United's Biancheri capitalised on a misunderstanding between defender Michał Gurgul and keeper Axel Holewiński before the Polish custodian managed to clear.

Daniel Mikołajewski's exquisite free-kick struck the crossbar and Oskar Tomczyk fired into the side netting during the final five minutes of a goalless first half.

Armstrong denied Mikołajewski early in the second half while a speculative effort from Cardiff City's Josh Beecher on the left hand touchline grazed the crossbar.

The Wales goalkeeper had to scramble to save Krzysztof Kolanko's effort while at the other end Beecjher was denied by Holewiński.

Wales finally broke the deadlock with eight minutes remaining with Biancheri heading home Issaka's cross.

Swansea City's Morgan finished off a fine counter attacking move with a clinical finish to double the lead with a minute of the 90 remaining.

Morgan got his second and Wales' third in stoppage time with an excellent finish to end a historic tournament appearance on a high.

Wales Under-17 squad for Uefa European Under-17 Championship: Alfie Cunningham (Exeter City), Alfie Tuck (Queens Park Rangers), Brayden Clarke (Wolves), Charlie Crew (captain, Leeds United), Cody Twose (Cardiff City), Dan Cox (Derby County), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), George Morgan (Everton), Iwan Morgan (Swansea City), Jacob Cook (Swansea City), Joe Andrews (Southampton), Joe Hatch (Plymouth Argyle), Josh Beecher (Cardiff City), Kit Margetson (Swansea City), Lewys Benjamin (Cardiff City), Luey Giles (Cardiff City), Luke Armstrong (Cardiff City), Rhys Thomas (Manchester City), Sam Parker (Swansea City), Troy Perrett (Cardiff City).