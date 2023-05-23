Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr tried to bring the referee's attention to someone in the stands during Real Madrid's defeat by Valencia on Sunday

Valencia have been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches following the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Spanish police have detained three people in connection with the abuse directed at the Brazilian at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

Valencia have also been fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).

Valencia's south stand will be closed and the club has 10 working days to appeal.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also said Vinicius, 22, will not be suspended after being sent off in the 97th minute of the 1-0 defeat.

The RFEF said in a statement that the referee's decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being "deprived of a decisive part of the facts", adding that it was "impossible for him to properly assess what happened".

Explaining the partial stadium closure, the RFEF added: "It is considered proven that, as reflected by the referee in his minutes, there were racist shouts at Vinicius, altering the normal course of the match and considering the infractions very serious."

The match was paused in the second half as an incensed Vinicius reported opposition fans to the referee.

Real has reported the abuse towards Vinicius to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crime.

La Liga teams make stand against racism

Barcelona player Raphinha revealed a shirt showing solidarity with Vinicius Jr as he was substituted off during a match on Tuesday night

Vinicius has been the target of racist abuse multiple times this season and the latest incident has seen him receive support from the footballing world.

And there has been widespread condemnation of how the incident has been handled, including from the Brazilian government.

Before Tuesday night's games between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Celta Vigo and Girona, players and match officials stood behind banners which read "Racism, out of football".

Barcelona winger Raphinha revealed a message of support for his compatriot in the second half when he was substituted.

La Liga has said it will request "more sanctioning powers" so it can punish incidents of racism, after the Spanish league's handling of the incident at Valencia received widespread condemnation.

After the match, Vinicius and La Liga president Javier Tebas were involved in a row on Twitter, after the Brazilian said La Liga "belongs to racists" and "in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists".

Tebas responded by saying Vinicius twice did not turn up for a meeting to discuss what it "can do in cases of racism", adding: "Before you criticise and slander La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly."