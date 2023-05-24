Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is on a Real Madrid list of potential summer reinforcements as they consider the Liverpool left-back as a replacement for Ferland Mendy. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hearts would face a six-figure compensation bill to lure Celtic assistant John Kennedy to Tynecastle as their new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts and Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray are among the names being considered by Dundee. (Courier) external-link

Tam Courts has not applied or held any discussions with Dundee over their vacant managerial post and has been in dialogue with clubs in England and overseas. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers will continue talks with Bayern Munich next week over whether or not the on-loan Malik Tillman will make a permanent move to Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has broken his silence on the decision to knock back what he admits was a "life-changing" move to Millwall in January - admitting he didn't feel ready after a long-term injury absence. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has backed experienced goalkeeper and club captain David Marshall to bounce back from recent errors. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has "zero" concerns over Ross McCrorie's commitment amid interest from Bristol City. (Press & Journal) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald reckons if Aberdeen can clinch third spot and European football it would be his biggest career achievement. (Daily Record) external-link