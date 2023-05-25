Jimmy Callacher: Defender to join Crusaders on two-year deal when Linfield contract ends
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Defender Jimmy Callacher will join Irish Cup winners Crusaders on a two-year deal this summer following the expiry of his contract at Linfield.
Callacher will depart Linfield after making 368 appearances across nine years at Windsor Park.
The 31-year-old won five Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups with the Blues.
Callacher is the latest player to join Crusaders in what has been a busy period of transfer activity at Seaview.
Earlier this month, the north Belfast club announced the arrivals of Lloyd Anderson, Jordan Williamson, Malachy Smith and Mikhail Kennedy on pre-contract deals.
They also signed 20-year-old forward James Teelan from Newry City.
The Crues finished fifth in the 2022-23 Irish Premiership before comfortably beating Ballymena United to retain the Irish Cup on 7 May.