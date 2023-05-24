Last updated on .From the section England

Eberechi Eze has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Crystal Palace this season

Eberechi Eze has been called up to the England squad for the first time for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has been left out by mutual decision after talks with boss Gareth Southgate.

But attacking midfielder Eze has been rewarded for his form at Crystal Palace that has seen him score six goals in his last eight Premier League matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk have also been recalled.

Dunk, whose only previous cap came against USA in 2018, returns to the squad after helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Chelsea trio Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell miss out through injury, while there is no place for Arsenal's Ben White, Tottenham's Eric Dier, Everton's Conor Coady or AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is also not included as he needs an operation on a hand injury, with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone recalled for the first time since March 2022 as his replacement.

Manchester City quintet John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips are included but will join up with the squad late because of their participation in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on 10 June.

The same also applies to West Ham captain Declan Rice, with the Hammers facing Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who made his debut against Ukraine in March, misses out as he is serving an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules.

England face Malta in Ta' Qali on Friday, 16 June, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

The Three Lions top the early Group C table after beating Italy and Ukraine in their opening two qualifying matches in March.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

