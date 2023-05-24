Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze called up to England squad for first time

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments219

Eberechi Eze celebrating a goal for Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Crystal Palace this season

Eberechi Eze has been called up to the England squad for the first time for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has been left out by mutual decision after talks with boss Gareth Southgate.

But attacking midfielder Eze has been rewarded for his form at Crystal Palace that has seen him score six goals in his last eight Premier League matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk have also been recalled.

Dunk, whose only previous cap came against USA in 2018, returns to the squad after helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Chelsea trio Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell miss out through injury, while there is no place for Arsenal's Ben White, Tottenham's Eric Dier, Everton's Conor Coady or AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is also not included as he needs an operation on a hand injury, with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone recalled for the first time since March 2022 as his replacement.

Manchester City quintet John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips are included but will join up with the squad late because of their participation in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on 10 June.

The same also applies to West Ham captain Declan Rice, with the Hammers facing Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who made his debut against Ukraine in March, misses out as he is serving an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules.

England face Malta in Ta' Qali on Friday, 16 June, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

The Three Lions top the early Group C table after beating Italy and Ukraine in their opening two qualifying matches in March.

Short presentational grey line

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Short presentational grey line

More to follow.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

221 comments

  • Comment posted by AT23, today at 14:09

    Good for Eze! Well deserved!

    Kalvin Phillips picked again though?? Decisions like this are why we will never succeed as a national squad.

    • Reply posted by AT23, today at 14:16

      AT23 replied:
      and Harry Maguire!!

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 14:13

    as a man city fan I'm wondering why was Philips called up. He hasn't played much, same with Maguire.

    • Reply posted by PFD, today at 14:28

      PFD replied:
      I'm wondering why Man City bought him.

  • Comment posted by My Opinion Matters, today at 14:13

    Southgate drops Ben White but retains Maguire! His mindset beggars belief.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 14:21

      Woo87 replied:
      Maguire is better than White though so

  • Comment posted by Michelle21, today at 14:14

    How on earth can Southgate keep selecting Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips both of who have played so little this season??? It's now beyond a joke.

    • Reply posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 14:25

      Gazza Gazprom replied:
      I think they call him daddy

  • Comment posted by magicroundaboutcentral, today at 14:10

    Harry Maguire 😭

    • Reply posted by camerajuan, today at 14:12

      camerajuan replied:
      Never going to be left out. I think part of the fee Man Yoo paid to Leicester has been retained for ensuring he gets more caps. Wonder when it'll run out.

  • Comment posted by gravyboat, today at 14:12

    Nice to see Dunk in there. Had a great season.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Slam Dunk

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:10

    Southgate ignores now Champions League players Dan Burn & Nick Pope. Okay then.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 14:13

      sports fan replied:
      Pope wasn't available because of injury

  • Comment posted by camerajuan, today at 14:11

    Who is paying Soufgait to keep picking Philips?!

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 14:13

      ozzy replied:
      Philips?

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 14:14

    Eze was a class act at Qpr good attitude as well drifts past players for fun. well deserved call up

  • Comment posted by Roy Bush, today at 14:13

    Maguire again ! Seriously

  • Comment posted by DaveSmith, today at 14:15

    still no Ollie Watkins....Gareth definitely has his favourites

    • Reply posted by Lglethal, today at 14:21

      Lglethal replied:
      I feel for Ollie Watkins, but you cant really deny that the other Forwards chosen dont also deserve their places. Maybe you could argue about Foden.

      A few of the other players (maguire, phillips) though, you really have to wonder how they got called up based on club performances...

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 14:11

    I would putTomori in for Maguire, Joe Willock for Jordan Herderson

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 14:15

      Youwhat replied:
      Agree with Tomori but I'm not sure Willock has done much more than others who have been dropped.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:18

    How does Kalvin Phillips justify a place in the squad, he has trouble getting in the Man City squad.....AMAZING !!!!

  • Comment posted by Samuel G, today at 14:09

    God only knows how Gallagher is still there,,,

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How many games has played this season. And how many times has he actually played well in those matches

  • Comment posted by cheesemason, today at 14:13

    Why on earth are there internationals three weeks after the season finishes? Players need a decent break

    • Reply posted by JetBuckle, today at 14:36

      JetBuckle replied:
      Given that half these clowns have spent most of the season on the bench, they could probably do with the exercise.

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 14:15

    Maguire ????

    Grow a pair Gareth.

    • Reply posted by Moosh, today at 14:18

      Moosh replied:
      He doesn’t have a’pair’ he’s one ‘them’.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:19

    Sean Longstaff must be wondering what he needs to do to get a look in. Has been a fulcrum of Newcastle's midfield surely he gets in ahead of Kalvin Phillips. As for Harry Maguire being picked : (

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 14:18

    No place for Dan Burn but Maguire selected is criminal really.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 14:19

    Maguire 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:19

    What about Pope? surprised he hasn't been called up after the season he has had at Newcastle.

    • Reply posted by Richard Bore, today at 14:26

      Richard Bore replied:
      Having hand surgery

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport