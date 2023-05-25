Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham fans celebrated on the Racecourse pitch after they clinched promotion by beating Boreham Wood in April

Wrexham's home ground is to be renamed the STōK Racecourse as a result of a new sponsorship deal agreed by the north Wales club.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are preparing to return to the EFL after 15 years away having won the National League title.

The new stadium name will be in use from 1 July.

STōK Cold Brew is an American coffee company.

Built in 1864, Wrexham's home is the oldest international football stadium which still hosts international games.

Its new name in Welsh is STōK Cae Ras.