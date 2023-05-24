Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ruud van Nistelrooy played for several clubs in his playing career including Manchester United and Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has left before the final game of the season because of "a lack of support within the club", a club statement said.

Van Nistelrooy won the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup after taking over the role in March 2022.

PSV said talks about his future were set for Sunday but the 46-year-old subsequently resigned.

The club, who are second in Eredivisie, said they "regretted" his decision.

PSV are 10 points behind leaders Feyenoord and three points ahead of third-placed Ajax.

The club need to avoid defeat to AZ Alkmaar at the weekend to secure a spot in the Champions League qualification stage.

"Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club," the club said.

"PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, and hopes to finish the season in second place."

Assistant coach Fred Rutten will temporarily take over.