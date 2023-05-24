Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Birmingham-born Sadler took charge at Walsall after the sacking of Michael Flynn

Walsall boss Mat Sadler says there will be a "collaborative approach" to bringing new players into the club.

The 38-year-old, who had two spells at the League Two club as a player, returned as interim manager in April and was appointed as head coach on a permanent basis last week.

Sadler told BBC WM: "I get the final say on transfers.

"But what will be very, very different is that it will be a process that we will collaborate on."

Sadler will work with Matt Jordan, who will operate in a sporting director-type role.

A former goalkeeper, Jordan is part of Trivela Group - an American investment firm which bought a controlling stake in the League Two club last year.

Jordan works as Trivela's vice-president of global football and previously had spells as technical director of Montreal Impact and Houston Dynamo.

Sadler said: "I'll work really closely with Matt Jordan and the rest of the board will have their input.

"What's extremely refreshing about the way we want to work is that collaborative process. That's been, from day one, how I want to work.

"There will be a lot more work together. It won't just be a manager choosing who they want to come into the building or highlighting through a network that they have.

"Our tentacles are spreading a little bit wider than that. It will be a collaborative approach of how we decide on players."

'Rice pudding on menu'

Meanwhile, Sadler will soon appoint new backroom staff.

Walsall stalwart Richard O'Kelly worked as his assistant on a short-term deal but will not be staying in the role, although Sadler insists the 66-year-old will be involved on an informal basis.

Sadler explained: "I think he will continue as a friend, mentor and person I can continually pick the phone up to and who will pop down to the training ground.

"He said to me that any time rice pudding is on the menu at the training ground, he'll be there. So it's on the menu every day from here on in.

"He is someone I class as a friend, but he won't be joining in terms of a full-time role.

"There are ongoing conversations with two or three people. There are a couple of positions to fill and that will be done soon."