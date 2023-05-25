Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Christiansen made her 150th WSL appearance in April

Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen will retire from football at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old started out at Everton in 2008 and had spells at Birmingham City, Manchester City and Lyon before rejoining the Toffees in 2020.

She made her England debut in 2015, winning 31 caps and scoring six goals, and was part of the side that won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019.

"What I have achieved is beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

"Being able to choose this ending is something very special. As a young girl kicking a ball around the school field, I had no idea my future would look like this. Dream big."

Christiansen thanked her family, friends and coaches, saying they have "shaped me as a player and inspired my obsession with football".

She will retire after Everton's final game of the season at Manchester City on Saturday.

"To play my final game at Manchester City Academy Stadium on Saturday couldn't really be a better ending. In my home city, on some beautiful turf where I played some of my best football," said Christiansen.

Christiansen, who is a regular TV and radio pundit on men's and women's football, won the 2012 Women's FA Cup with Birmingham before leaving for new WSL side Manchester City in February 2014.

She helped City win the League Cup later that season before playing a key role in their WSL and League Cup double in 2016, winning the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year for her role in that double.

Manchester City also won the FA Cup in 2017 during her four-year stint with the club before she moved to Lyon in July 2018.

She won the French league, FA Cup and Women's Champions League Treble in her first season with the club before rejoining Everton in early 2020.

Christiansen struggled with injuries when she first returned to the Toffees but was their player of the season in 2020-21 as they reached the FA Cup final, in which they were beaten by Manchester City.

She played in every league game, bar the final two through injury, last season but has only started four WSL games under new manager Brian Sorensen this season.

Christiansen added that there is "no greater honour" than representing England but has not played for the Lionesses since 2019.

She was part of England's squad for the 2017 European Championships, with Mark Sampson's side making the semi-finals, but missed the 2019 World Cup due to an ankle injury.