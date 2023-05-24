Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Real Madrid's players and fans showed support for Vinicius Jr as they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Bernabeu.
The win was the club's first match since their Brazilian forward was racially abused at Valencia on Sunday.
Vinicius missed the match through injury and Real's players took to the pitch in his number 20 shirt, while the captains of both teams wore armbands carrying anti-racism messages.
Supporters chanted the 22-year-old's name in the 20th minute in solidarity.
Players from both clubs joined together prior to kick-off in the La Liga fixture to hold a sign which read "Racists [get] out of football".
A banner displayed in the stands also read: "We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough".
Vinicius, whose red card against Valencia has been rescinded, was applauded as he took to the pitch before the match.
He watched from the stands, where he sat beside Real president Florentino Perez.
Vinicius rose to his feet to acknowledge the show of support and later posted a picture of him waving to fans on Instagram, accompanied by the message: "I love them! Thank you, thank you and thank you".
Fellow Brazilian Rodrygo scored an 89th-minute winner for third-placed Real.
They had seen Karim Benzema's opener cancelled out by Raul de Tomas - and Rodrygo celebrated his goal by making a black power salute.
La Liga president Javier Tebas had apologised to Vinicius on Wednesday, saying he did not mean to "attack" the player in a social media row after Sunday's events.
Vinicius, who was sent off for violent conduct late in the match at Valencia, said the Spanish league "belongs to racists".
Tebas' and La Liga's handling of the incident has been widely condemned after the president told Vinicius "you need to inform yourself properly".
La Liga has said it will seek "more sanctioning powers" to ensure it can punish incidents of racism.
The Spanish football federation announced on Tuesday that Valencia had been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches and fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).
On the sanction, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "I was surprised by the decision of the competition committee. I think it is the right decision."
Before Tuesday night's games between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Celta Vigo and Girona, players and match officials stood behind banners which read "Racism, out of football".
Barcelona winger Raphinha also revealed a message of support for his Brazil compatriot in the second half when he was substituted.
