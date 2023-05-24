Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1

Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: Madrid players and fans show support for Vinicius Jr in win

Vinicius Jr acknowledges the Real Madrid fans
The Real Madrid fans applauded and chanted Vinicius Jr's name in the 20th minute

Real Madrid's players and fans showed support for Vinicius Jr as they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

The win was the club's first match since their Brazilian forward was racially abused at Valencia on Sunday.

Vinicius missed the match through injury and Real's players took to the pitch in his number 20 shirt, while the captains of both teams wore armbands carrying anti-racism messages.

Supporters chanted the 22-year-old's name in the 20th minute in solidarity.

Players from both clubs joined together prior to kick-off in the La Liga fixture to hold a sign which read "Racists [get] out of football".

A banner displayed in the stands also read: "We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough".

Vinicius, whose red card against Valencia has been rescinded, was applauded as he took to the pitch before the match.

He watched from the stands, where he sat beside Real president Florentino Perez.

Vinicius rose to his feet to acknowledge the show of support and later posted a picture of him waving to fans on Instagram, accompanied by the message: "I love them! Thank you, thank you and thank you".

Fellow Brazilian Rodrygo scored an 89th-minute winner for third-placed Real.

They had seen Karim Benzema's opener cancelled out by Raul de Tomas - and Rodrygo celebrated his goal by making a black power salute.

Vinicius Jr acknowledges the Real Madrid fans
Vinicius came out before the game to acknowledge the Real Madrid fans

La Liga president Javier Tebas had apologised to Vinicius on Wednesday, saying he did not mean to "attack" the player in a social media row after Sunday's events.

Vinicius, who was sent off for violent conduct late in the match at Valencia, said the Spanish league "belongs to racists".

Tebas' and La Liga's handling of the incident has been widely condemned after the president told Vinicius "you need to inform yourself properly".

La Liga has said it will seek "more sanctioning powers" to ensure it can punish incidents of racism.

The Spanish football federation announced on Tuesday that Valencia had been sanctioned with a partial stadium closure for five matches and fined 45,000 euros (£39,000).

On the sanction, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "I was surprised by the decision of the competition committee. I think it is the right decision."

Before Tuesday night's games between Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Celta Vigo and Girona, players and match officials stood behind banners which read "Racism, out of football".

Barcelona winger Raphinha also revealed a message of support for his Brazil compatriot in the second half when he was substituted.

Real Madrid players wear shirts saying 'Vini Jr 20' ahead of their La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano
All of Real Madrid's squad came out wearing shirts saying 'Vini Jr 20' ahead of the game
Players of Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano line up behind a banner saying Racists, Outside of Soccer
Players of both sides lined up behind a banner saying Racists, Outside of Soccer before kick-off
Real Madrid fans hold up a banner saying “Vinicius we are all. Enough already"
Real Madrid fans also held up a banner saying “Vinicius we are all. Enough already"

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 60mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 22RüdigerSubstituted forTchouaméniat 83'minutes
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forCeballosat 63'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 23Mendy
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 39Rodríguez

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 20Balliu
  • 19Lejeune
  • 5Catena
  • 3García Torres
  • 6Comesaña VeigaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forTrejoat 63'minutes
  • 23Valentín
  • 7Palazón CamachoSubstituted forChavarría Pérezat 63'minutes
  • 17LópezBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 83'minutes
  • 18García RiveraBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFalcaoat 82'minutes
  • 34CamelloSubstituted forde Tomásat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hernández
  • 8Trejo
  • 9Falcao
  • 12Martín
  • 14Sánchez Ponce
  • 15Chavarría Pérez
  • 16Mumin
  • 21Ciss
  • 22Pozo
  • 24Saveljich
  • 25de Tomás
  • 30Morro
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
45,811

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamRayo Vallecano
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pep Chavarría.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salvi Sánchez following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  11. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 1. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pep Chavarría.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Antonio Rüdiger.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Salvi Sánchez replaces Unai López.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Radamel Falcao replaces Álvaro García.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona36274566184885
2Real Madrid36235872343874
3Atl Madrid36227766303673
4Real Sociedad36208848321668
5Villarreal361961156362063
6Real Betis36168124339456
7Ath Bilbao35148134639750
8Girona361310135651549
9Sevilla361310134550-549
10Osasuna35138143239-747
11Rayo Vallecano361210144349-646
12Mallorca35128153340-744
13Valencia35117173941-240
14Celta Vigo361010164151-1040
15Almería36116194662-1639
16Getafe36911163244-1238
17Cádiz36911162852-2438
18Real Valladolid36115203363-3038
19Espanyol36811174764-1735
20Elche3649232866-3821
View full Spanish La Liga table

