Dismal Dundee Utd face drop - what are fans saying?

The arithmetic might still need to be concluded, but the numbers don't add up for Dundee United.

A fourth consecutive defeat, this time at home against Kilmarnock, has left the Tannadice side needing to thrash Motherwell on Sunday, roll a double six, find a lucky white heather, and hope Kilmarnock spank Ross County.

There's every chance none of those things will happen. Even manager Jim Goodwin has conceded as much.

The only certainty at United right now is that the supporters are incandescent. Here's what some of them have had to say in the wake of Wednesday's flaccid capitulation.

'Club is a shambles from owners down'

Alistair: No fight, no heart, just picking up a wage packet, I've seen Sunday teams play with more fight.

Valerie: The board need to get themselves sorted before the club can progress anywhere. It is shocking that we are where we are. The fans deserve better from what is meant to be a great owner and board. Well, I think it's time the owner and the board looked at the statistics.

Allan: Club is a shambles from the owners down. I'm not 100% sure about Goodwin but he got us closer than I thought to survival. Running of the club has been shocking for a number of years, change of ownership hasn't really helped as we thought it would.

Robert: A disastrous season, almost entirely self-inflicted. Looks like we're going down. Huge investment will be needed next season to build a team capable of bouncing back. Another failure on that front might see us consigned to a lengthy period outside the top division. That would be a blow from which we might not recover. A team of errors not Terrors.

Stu: Diabolically run from the top down! Half-hearted American owners making an absolute mess of it. If the club can't be run properly then don't bother. Poor management appointments. Poor decisions. Money-grabbing pros with stinking attitudes. Toxic Tannadice once again. How can clubs around us be better run? It's embarrassing and not what us fans deserve.

Wallace: We have had problems in defence and attack all season and they were never addressed. The last four games have been one disaster after another. The playing squad is simply not good enough in the top flight.

James: Trevor Carson was on our books and let go. If he'd been kept, that alone could have helped. Butcher, Clark and Watt went and were not replaced, so the plan must have been that the veteran Fletcher was indestructible. Our wonderful ex-leader Tony Asghar is or was mostly responsible for these decisions.

Murray: I've been watching United for 55 years and I'm seriously worried about the club's future under this present ownership and management from the top to the bottom. The playing squad they have assembled are embarrassing on the field as they lack heart, desire and skill, and are vastly overpaid.

'Start from scratch under Goodwin'

George: I don't think Jim Goodwin will stay, he will get better offers. We need a total reset from to top to bottom, on and off the pitch. A few seasons in the Championship to come I think.

Ian: We always find a way to stoop even lower. Apologies from the club are not worth the paper they are not written on. A season-long disaster with everyone to blame. If Goodwin stays, and I'm open to that, we start from scratch, there is very little worth keeping in that squad and those that are worth keeping will leave.

Stephen: As bad as the management has been this season at Tannadice, there is no way the blame can be laid at their feet. This group of players has failed to perform under all three now. They have completely and utterly let the managers, the fans, the club and themselves down. There are so few that can even get pass marks, I'd just let the kids play next season.

Gavin: Dundee United is such a historic and proud club. The fans expect and deserve so much better. I feel that Goodwin should get the chance to rebuild this squad from scratch. A lot of players in and out is needed.